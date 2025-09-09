On Camera, Nepal Gen Z Protestors Enter President's House, Damage Portraits

The Gen Z protests against Nepal's government ban on social media platforms intensified on Tuesday, with dozens of protestors entering President Ram Chandra Poudel's residence and setting it on fire.

A video that has now gone viral also shows dozens of protestors inside Mr Poudel's private house in Kathmandu, damaging his portraits.

The protestors also torched the residence of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in Bhaktapur.

They also set on fire the residence of former home minister Ramesh Lekhak at Naikap in Kathmandu. Mr Lekhak resigned on Monday after the police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters trying to enter parliament, leaving 19 people dead and over 300 others injured.

Thousands of Nepalis took to the streets in the capital Kathmandu and other major cities on Monday, demanding that the Prime Minister Oli-led government lift its ban on social media platforms and end corruption.

Mr Oli, who was sworn in to his fourth term in July last year, later lifted the social media ban, which was imposed last week.

Nepal blocked access to dozens of social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and X, saying they had failed to register themselves with the government.

"Oli Won't Resign"

As demonstrators demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Oli, Nepal Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung on Tuesday said he will not resign.

Speaking to NDTV, Mr Gurung said, "Prime Minister Oli will not resign. The political parties are behind the protests and the violence. Anarchists have tried to take over the protest, resulting in violence. The Prime Minister will meet members of various political parties, and he is also ready to meet those spearheading the protests."

He also said that the Nepal Cabinet has decided to form a committee to investigate the violence and killings.

Several ministers, however, have either quit or announced their intention to resign, citing the government's ignorance towards the protesters' grievances.

There are 25 ministers, including the Prime Minister, in the Nepal Cabinet.