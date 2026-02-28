Why Is Nepal Calling For Restoration Of Monarchy?

As Nepal prepares for general elections next week, calls to restore the monarchy have also resurfaced across the country. The Shah dynasty, abolished in 2008, had ruled Nepal for 240 years before it was formally removed following mass protests.

Massive street protests and a popular movement against the royal rule led to the ousting of King Gyanendra, and in 2008, Nepal officially became a federal democratic republic. The protests made a turning point in Nepal's history.

Now, nearly two decades later, citizens are demanding the restoration of the monarchy. Some say they are disappointed with the current political system and believe there is too much instability and corruption in mainstream political parties, and it is also on the rise.

At a press conference in Kathmandu earlier this month, Durga Prasai, a Nepalese right-wing political activist, said their goal was to bring back the monarchy before the general election.

"Our king is dearer than lives... king come back and save the country," read the message on flags passengers marched with into the city center from different parts of the country.

Sanatan Prasad Regmi, a supporter of former King Gyanendra, said he believes Nepal should bring back the monarchy. He argued that a king can serve as a neutral and caring guardian of all citizens. According to him, many political leaders have failed the country because of corruption and poor governance.

Nepal has seen 14 different governments in the past 18 years, and none has completed a full five-year term. No single party usually wins enough seats to run the government alone. So, parties join together to form a coalition government.

Last year, around 10,000 people joined a rally supporting the return of the monarchy at the airport. Another rally by pro-royal supporters turned violent, resulting in two deaths and many injuries.

During the Gen Z protest, which eventually resulted in ousting PM KP Sharma Oli, at least 74 people died. Nepal will vote to elect the 275-member House of Representatives on March 5.