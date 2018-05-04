Man Accused Of Plotting To Kill British PM Theresa May Pleads Not Guilty Naa'imur Rahman is accused of planning to detonate an explosive device at the gates of Downing Street to gain access to May's office and kill her in the ensuing chaos.

A man accused of plotting to kill British Prime Minister Theresa May pleaded not guilty to terrorism charges in a London court on Friday.



Naa'imur Rahman is accused of planning to detonate an explosive device at the gates of Downing Street to gain access to May's office and kill her in the ensuing chaos.



He appeared by video link at London's Old Bailey central criminal court ahead of his trial which is due to start next month.



Rahman has been accused of conducting reconnaissance of Downing Street and planning to use a bag fitted with an explosive device in preparations for "committing attacks against persons in the United Kingdom", according to a charge sheet.



Rahman, who was arrested in November, is also accused of helping another man, Mohammad Imran, to join ISIS by recording and sending him a sponsorship video.



Imran pleaded not guilty on Friday to a charge of planning to travel to Libya to join ISIS, possessing the video made by Rahman, conducting research into travel options and having terrorist publications.



Rahman, from north London, has said he is British-Bangladeshi, while Imran has said he is British. © Thomson Reuters 2018



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



