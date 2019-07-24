British PM Theresa May Tenders Her Resignation To Queen Elizabeth II

Outgoing British PM Theresa May formally tendered her resignation to Queen Elizabeth II. (File photo)

Outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May formally tendered her resignation to Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday as her successor Boris Johnson prepares to take over.

May arrived at the palace after earlier urging Johnson to deliver Brexit "in a way that works for the whole United Kingdom" -- an allusion to the deep divisions that the issue has caused in the country.

