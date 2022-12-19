Elon Musk Poll Shows 57% Want Him To Quit As Twitter Chief

Twitter boss Elon Musk said he will abide by the results of the poll

A poll by Elon Musk on whether he should quit as Twitter CEO showed the majority of users of the social media platform who took part voted in favour of the move, after the poll ended on Monday.

About 57.5 per cent votes were for "Yes", while 42.5 per cent were against the idea of Musk stepping down as the head of Twitter, according to the poll the billionaire launched on Sunday evening.

Musk said on Sunday he will abide by the results of the poll, but did not give details on when he would step down if results said he should.

Over 17.5 million people took part in the vote.

Shares of Tesla Inc, the electric-car maker Musk heads, were up more than 5 per cent in premarket trading.