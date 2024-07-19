Microsoft Faces Global Outage, Multiple Users Affected: Live Updates

Microsoft said it was investigating an issue impacting various Microsoft 365 apps and services.

Millions of Windows users across the globe are experiencing the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error which is causing the system to suddenly shut down or restart. Microsoft in a message said that the error is being caused due to a recent CrowdStrike update.

Microsoft said its outage started with a subset of its customers experiencing issues with multiple Azure services in the Central US region.

Azure is a cloud computing platform that provides services for building, deploying, and managing applications and services.

Here are the live updates:

US tech giant Microsoft said it was taking "mitigation actions" after service issues.

"Our services are still seeing continuous improvements while we continue to take mitigation actions," the company said in a post on social platform X.

