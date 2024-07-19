Microsoft 'Blue Screen Of Death' Outage: Full List Of Services Hit In India

Millions of Microsoft windows users were experiencing the "Blue Screen of Death" error

Services across multiple sectors were affected worldwide today due to a technical problem at the US tech giant Microsoft and American cyber security company Crowdstrike.

Millions of Microsoft Windows users were experiencing the "Blue Screen of Death" error that caused their computers to shut down or restart.

Microsoft said the preliminary root cause was a "configuration change" in a portion of its Azure backend workloads. It caused interruption between storage and compute resources which resulted in connectivity failures that affected downstream Microsoft 365 services dependent on these connections, the company said.

"Our services are still seeing continuous improvements while we continue to take mitigation actions," Microsoft said in a post on X.

Services Affected In India Due To Microsoft Outage

Airlines

Several airlines in India reported that their systems across the network were impacted by the outage in Microsoft.

Air India said its "digital systems have been impacted temporarily due to the current Microsoft outage resulting in delays".

"Our systems across the network are impacted by an ongoing issue with Microsoft Azure, which has resulted in increased wait times at our contact centres and airports. You may experience slower check-ins and longer queues," Indigo said in an advisory.

Akasa Air and SpiceJet also reported similar disruptions.

"Due to infrastructure issues with our service provider, some of our online services, including booking, check-in and manage booking services will be temporarily unavailable," Akasa Air said in a post on X.

"We're currently facing a technical issue in providing updates on flight disruptions. Our team is actively working to resolve this issue. We regret any inconvenience caused and will update you once the issue is resolved. Thank you for your patience and co-operation," SpiceJet posted on X.

Microsoft Apps

The users were also unable to access various Microsoft apps and services.

Microsoft 365, Microsoft Team, and Microsoft Azure were among the services that were affected.

Instagram, Amazon

According to the outage tracking website Downdetector, some users also complained that they were facing issues while using the following apps: Instagram, Amazon, Gmail, the State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Bank of India, and HDFC Bank.