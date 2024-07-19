Windows Systems Restarting, Throwing Blue Screen Of Death Due To This Error

Thousands of Windows users across the globe are experiencing the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error which is causing the system to suddenly shut down or restart. Microsoft in a message said that the error is being caused due to a recent CrowdStrike update.

According to reports, the bug has affected several companies, banks and government offices across US and Australia.

Social media users posted pictures showing their screens stuck on the recovery page displaying the message: "It looks like Windows didn't load correctly. If you'd like to restart and try again, choose Restart my PC below."

I am aware of a large-scale technical outage affecting a number of companies and services across Australia this afternoon.



Our current information is this outage relates to a technical issue with a third-party software platform employed by affected companies. — National Cyber Security Coordinator (@AUCyberSecCoord) July 19, 2024

Blue Screen errors, also known as black screen errors or STOP code errors, can occur when a critical issue forces Windows to unexpectedly shut down or restart. You may encounter a message stating, "Windows has been shut down to prevent damage to your computer" or a similar notification.

These errors can stem from hardware or software problems. If you recently installed new hardware and encountered a Blue Screen error, try shutting down your PC, removing the new hardware, and attempting to restart. If restarting poses difficulty, you can initiate your PC in safe mode. For detailed steps, refer to the instructions on starting your PC in safe mode in Windows.

Additionally, consider updating Windows with the latest patches through Windows Update, seeking assistance from other sources, or restoring Windows to a previous restore point.

If none of these measures resolve the Blue Screen error, utilize the Blue Screen Troubleshooter available in the Get Help app: