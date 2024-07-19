How Massive Microsoft Outage Hit Indian Airports, What You Can Expect

Airports across the country have been affected by the Microsoft outage

A Microsoft outage has crippled air travel across the world and several airports have suspended operations as airlines struggle to provide services such as online booking, web check-ins and flight status updates. Airlines are now checking in passengers manually and issuing handwritten boarding passes.

Back home, key airports such as Delhi and Bengaluru have been affected, leading to long queues and slow check-ins. Here's what the situation is and how you must prepare if you need to fly today

Airlines Services Hit Hard

All air carriers operating in India have been hit by the Microsoft outage. Air India, Vistara, IndiGo, SpiceJet and Akasa Air are putting out updates to guide passengers and inform them about the situation. Air India said its "digital systems have been impacted temporarily due to the current Microsoft outage, resulting in delays". IndiGo warned that check-ins "may be slower and queues longer". The low-cost carrier also said the option to rebook a flight or claim a refund is temporarily unavailable. SpiceJet said it is working closely with authorities to minimise disruptions. Akasa Air said its online services have been affected. Vistara, too, said it is facing technical challenges and is working to fix it at the earliest.

Chaos At Airports

The country's key airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, are crippled due to the massive tech outage. Delhi airport said some of its services have been impacted and it is working to minimise the inconvenience to fliers. At Bengaluru, 90 per cent of flights operating out of Terminal 1 have been impacted and airlines are using manual methods to check passengers in. "A global outage with the Navitaire Departure Control System (NDCS) has been affecting operations of some airlines across their network, including BLR Airport since 10.40 IST on July 19, 2024," a Bengaluru airport spokesperson said in a statement. Long queues were seen at major airports as passengers waited long for checking in. As many as 160 flights were affected in Hyderabad airport.

What's Government Saying

Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu has said the ministry and Airports Authority of India (AAI) are actively managing the situation using manual methods to ensure minimal disruption.

"I have directed airport authorities and airlines to be compassionate and provide extra seating, water, and food for passengers affected by delays. We understand your concerns and are working tirelessly to ensure your safe and swift travel. Your patience and cooperation are greatly appreciated," the minister said in a statement.

"Passengers are advised to cooperate with airport staff during this period of disruption. We have instructed all airlines and airport authorities to keep passengers informed about their flight status and provide necessary assistance," he added.

How To Prepare For A Flight Today

Flyers have been advised to get to the airport well in advance, as manual check-ins take more time. They have also been urged to carry dry food items and water in case the wait stretches. Airlines are posting updates on their social media handles to warn passengers about delays. Most importantly, travellers must not panic or get agitated, say officials. It's a global outage and the residual effect may run into hours.