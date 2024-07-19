When Chromebook, MacBook Users Cheated Windows 'Blue Screen Of Death'

Chromebooks, known for their affordability and security, are ideal for students. casual users.

The worldwide breakdown that affected Microsoft users today caused serious disruptions for people and businesses that depended on Windows as their main operating system. The outage caused disruptions to a number of industries, including banking, groceries, and aviation. Stock exchanges, marketplaces, and flights all had work interruptions; in certain instances, physical labour had to take over to maintain operations. But despite these global technical snags, Chromebook and MacBook users were unaffected.

This incident brought to light the benefits of ChromeOS and macOS, the main operating systems for Chromebooks and MacBooks, over Windows since they rely less on cloud-based services. It also demonstrated the necessity of using a variety of operating systems in offices and businesses.

Several Chromebook and MacBook users also took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their comfort during the widespread outage.

Taking a jab at those who previously mocked Chromebooks, user Debanish Achom tweeted, "Today, I laugh at those who said getting a Chromebook that boots up in five seconds was a bad investment." He also included an image of his laptop screen in the post.

Today, I laugh at those who said getting a Chromebook that boots up in five seconds was a bad investment #Chromebook#Crowdstrike@googlechromepic.twitter.com/Sc7r64QjbN — Debanish Achom (@debanishachom) July 19, 2024

An Australian satirical newspaper published an article about the situation, noting that the global Microsoft outage led to an unexpected surge of smugness among Mac users.

Global Windows outage leaves Mac users even more smug than usual — The Chaser (@chaser) July 19, 2024

X user Arnav Gupta remarked, "All the Mac users are disappointed that they aren't getting a Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) holiday today." The comments highlight the operational advantage of MacBooks during the outage.

All the Mac people sad that they are not getting a BSOD holiday today. — Arnav Gupta (@championswimmer) July 19, 2024

Chromebooks are notable for their affordability and security, making them a great choice for students and casual users who primarily use web-based applications. Their reliance on cloud storage and web apps means they are less affected by outages that impact other cloud-dependent systems.

Chromebooks require fewer resources and are generally inexpensive, with some models starting at Rs 8,000-10,000, which is ideal for students. Many educational institutions worldwide use Chromebooks for learning due to their practicality. Running on ChromeOS-a lightweight operating system based on the Google Chrome browser-Chromebooks boot up in about 5 seconds and have a battery life of 10-12 hours, sufficient for a full day of work. This makes them a reliable and efficient choice for everyday use.