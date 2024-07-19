Y2K Bug: The Last Time There Was A Global PC Outage Of This Scale

Just like the Y2K bug had the world on edge at the turn of the millennium, Windows users on Friday experienced a similar sense of panic. Their screens flashed the dreaded Blue Screen of Death (BSOD).



The sudden crashes and restarts, triggered by a recent CrowdStrike update, are disrupting companies, banks and government offices globally. This current situation has stirred significant concern, much like the Y2K bug in 2000.



Understanding the Y2K bug

The Y2K (year 2000) bug, a Windows flaw, threatened to cause problems when dealing with dates beyond December 31, 1999. Computer programmers and users worldwide faced this issue on January 1, 2000, and the bug also came to be known as the "millennium bug."

In the 1960s-1980s, computer engineers used a two-digit code for the year, omitting the "19" to save data storage space. This shortened date format caused concerns as the year 2000 approached. Programmers realised that computers might interpret "00" as 1900, not 2000, damaging or flawing activities programmed on a daily or yearly basis.

Y2K impact

Banks, calculating interest rates daily, faced significant problems due to the Y2K bug. The bug caused computers to miscalculate interest rates, charging customers for minus 100 years instead of one day. This error resulted in incorrect interest charges, potentially harming customers.

Power plants, relying on routine computer maintenance for safety checks, were also under threat. The Y2K bug disrupted calculations for critical safety checks, such as water pressure and radiation levels, putting nearby residents at risk of accidents.



Transportation systems, including airlines, were also vulnerable to the Y2K bug. Computers responsible for scheduling flights failed to accurately calculate the correct time and date. It led to potential flight disruptions and safety risks, especially since there were very few airline flights in 1900.

Response and solutions

The Y2K bug was a dual threat, affecting both software and hardware. Software companies scrambled to address the issue, providing "Y2K compliant" programs to help fix the bug. Meanwhile, hardware companies worked to ensure their machinery was compatible with the updated software.



Gartner, a research firm, estimated that fixing the Y2K bug worldwide cost between $300 billion and $600 billion. Companies also provided their own estimates – General Motors said it cost $565 million, Citicorp $600 million, and MCI $400 million.



To address the issue, the US government passed the Year 2000 Information and Readiness Disclosure Act and created a President's Council. This council, including officials from various agencies, oversaw preparations to ensure private companies were ready for the new millennium.



How was the bug fixed?



The solution was surprisingly simple – expanding the date from a two-digit to a four-digit number. The fix was implemented across various industries, including governments.



Despite widespread concerns, the transition to the year 2000 passed relatively smoothly. Some countries that did little to prepare for Y2K, like Italy, Russia and South Korea, experienced the same technological problems as those that invested heavily in addressing the issue. This led some to dismiss the Y2K bug as a hoax or overhyped threat.