Meet Kevin Warsh, Ex-Fed Governor Trump Might Pick For Federal Reserve Chair

US President Donald Trump may announce Kevin M Warsh as his choice for the next chair of the Federal Reserve on Friday, according to a New York Times report.

“I'll be announcing the Fed chair tomorrow morning,” Trump told reporters. The US President said the process to select a successor to current Fed chair Jerome H Powell, which began last summer, was nearing its end. Asked if he had made his choice, he added, “I do, I better, otherwise I have to go to work very quickly.”

Trump reportedly met with Warsh at the White House on Thursday. Later in the day, the president told reporters he would soon name someone “known to everybody in the financial world.”

“A lot of people think that this is somebody that could've been there a few years ago,” Trump said, seemingly referring to Warsh, whom he considered for the role during his first term.

Who Is Kevin Warsh?