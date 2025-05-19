Maye Musk Shares Elon Musk's 1989 Computer Aptitude Test: "My Genius Boy"

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Maye Musk shared her Elon Musk's computer aptitude test results. Elon Musk scored A+ in operating systems and programming at 17. The test results were dated 1989 from the University of Pretoria.

Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, has shared a glimpse into the Tesla CEO's early brilliance, a computer aptitude test he took as a teenager in South Africa.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Maye Musk wrote, “While sorting through photos, I came across computer aptitude test results of @elonmusk at 17. My genius boy. Proud mom.” The post quickly went viral, drawing admiration for Musk's early academic prowess.

The document, dated 1989, is signed by the Director of Information Management at the University of Pretoria, where Musk briefly studied before moving to Canada at age 17. According to the letter, the aptitude tests were conducted by ISM (SA), and Musk received A+ grades in both operating systems and programming.

“The results were outstanding,” the letter noted, a sentiment echoed by netizens, many of whom praised Musk's evident tech talent even as a teenager.

While sorting through photos, I came across computer aptitude test results of @elonmusk at 17. My genius boy. Proud mom. pic.twitter.com/1MeWDSQ6FZ — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) May 18, 2025

A user wrote, "Proud and rightly so!"

"Proud of you Elon and proud of his mom for nurturing his son. Well done mom," another user wrote.

The third user wrote, "I love and appreciate your son so much! He is an amazing human being for many reasons! You have so much to be proud about!"

"It's incredible to see such early proof of brilliance! Any mom would be proud—what a wonderful memory to find," the fourth user wrote.

"You believed in him. That's everything," the fifth user commented.