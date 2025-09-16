"Fought Delhi To Protect This Country": Jaish Leader Sinks Pak On Terror Links

A religious event in Pakistan's Balakot tehsil last week - ostensibly focusing on the life and teachings of Prophet Mohammed - has been red-flagged for anti-India and pro-jihad sentiments and slogans.

Intelligence sources told NDTV the event - the 38th annual 'Mission Mustafa' conference - began at 10 am and drew a crowd of thousands from the town of Gadi Habibullah, where it was being held, and nearby areas. Prominent Islamic scholars, representing diverse schools of thoughts, spoke on the day.

By and large the focus was on 'Khatm-e-nubuwat', i.e., the 'finality' of the Prophet, sources said.

The standout was a video of a speech by Masood Ilyas Kashmiri, a high-ranking member of the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist group that is accused of multiple terror attacks on India, including two in 2016 - on an Indian Air Force base in Punjab's Pathankot and on an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri.

In a speech charged with terrorist sentiments, he claimed Masood Azhar, the founder of the Jaish outfit, is, in fact, 'a global symbol of resistance... discussed by world powers from Washington to Moscow.'

Intel sources said Kashmiri hit out at Azhar being labelled a terrorist and, in remarks that Delhi has seen as confirming, again, Pakistan's involvement with cross-border terrorism - a topic that was raked up after the Pahalgam terror attack - he hailed '25 years of struggle for ideological borders and sacrifices.

VIDEO | 'Masood Azhar's Family Torn Apart': Jaish Leader Exposes Pakistan

"Embracing terrorism, we fought Delhi, Kabul, and Kandahar to protect the borders of this country (Pakistan). After sacrificing everything, on May 7, Maulana Masood Azhar's family was torn apart by Indian forces in Bahawalpur," Kashmiri said in Urdu, with gun-wielding guards in the background.

🚨 #Exclusive 🇵🇰👺



Jaish-e-Mohamad top commander Masood ilyas kashmiri admits that On 7th May his leader Masood Azhar's family was torn into pieces in Bahawalpur attack by Indian forces.



Look at the number of gun-wielding security personnel in the background. According to ISPR… pic.twitter.com/OLls70lpFy — OsintTV 📺 (@OsintTV) September 16, 2025

The reference was to members of Masood Azhar's family being killed during Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the Pahalgam attach. The Indian military targeted and disabled nine terrorist bases and training camps in Pakistan and Pak-occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish HQ in Bahawalpur.

A statement attributed to Azhar himself had claimed 10 members of the family had died.

READ | 'No Regret...': 10 Of Masood Azhar's Family Killed In Op Sindoor

India has expressed regret for civilian casualties but said efforts were made to minimise them, and that all targets had been carefully vetted and found to be directly linked to terrorist activity.

Intel sources said Kashmiri also condemned the disavowal of terrorists, i.e., 'mujahideen', and called for the revival and expansion of jihad, to target even Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Who Is Masood Azhar?

Masood Azhar is one of India's most-wanted terrorists and has been involved, directly or otherwise, in the attack on the Parliament building in 2001 and the deadly 26/11 Mumbai strikes.

READ | 'The Dirty 7': Terrorists Wanted By India, World, But Protected By Pak

Designated a global terrorist by the United Nations in 2019, Azhar was in India's custody till he was released in exchange for the passengers of IC-814 after the Kandahar hijacking in 1999.

RECAP | 'Pak Doesn't Know Where Masood Azhar Is...': Bilawal Bhutto's Stunner

Since then, he has found shelter in Pakistan. India has repeatedly demanded Pak hand him and Hafiz Saeed, the chief of another banned terrorist group, the Lashkar-e-Taiba. Pak has feigned ignorance; in a July interview with Al Jazeera, Pak politician Bilawal Bhutto suggested Azhar may be in Afghanistan.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.