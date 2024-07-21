Live Updates - Kamala Harris Praises Biden's 'Selfless' Act In Dropping Re-election Bid

World Leaders Pay Tribute To Joe Biden As He Ends Re-election Bid

World leaders lined up to pay tribute to US President Joe Biden Sunday after he announced he was dropping out of the US presidential race, even as Republicans called on him to step down from the job before the end of his term.





Biden announced his decision in a letter released on Sunday, a stunning move that upends the 2024 race for the White House. He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party's new nominee.





One senior Republican argued that if he was not fit to run for re-election then he was not fit to serve out his term. But world leaders lined up to pay tribute to the Biden's achievements as US president.





"You've taken many difficult decisions thanks to which Poland, America and the world are safer, and democracy stronger," said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.





"I know you were driven by the same motivations when announcing your final decision. Probably the most difficult one in your life," added Tusk, who served as the European Council president between 2014 and 2019.





UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he respected Biden's decision, adding: "I look forward to us working together during the remainder of his presidency.





"I know that, as he has done throughout his remarkable career, he will have made his decision based on what he believes is best for the American people," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.





German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also paid tribute to Biden's legacy.