Live Updates - Kamala Harris Praises Biden's 'Selfless' Act In Dropping Re-election Bid

US President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign on Sunday after fellow Democrats lost faith in his mental acuity and ability to beat Donald Trump, leaving the presidential race in uncharted territory.
"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," he said in a statement.
Here are the big UPDATES in this developing story:
World Leaders Pay Tribute To Joe Biden As He Ends Re-election Bid
World leaders lined up to pay tribute to US President Joe Biden Sunday after he announced he was dropping out of the US presidential race, even as Republicans called on him to step down from the job before the end of his term.
Biden announced his decision in a letter released on Sunday, a stunning move that upends the 2024 race for the White House. He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party's new nominee.
One senior Republican argued that if he was not fit to run for re-election then he was not fit to serve out his term. But world leaders lined up to pay tribute to the Biden's achievements as US president.
"You've taken many difficult decisions thanks to which Poland, America and the world are safer, and democracy stronger," said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.
"I know you were driven by the same motivations when announcing your final decision. Probably the most difficult one in your life," added Tusk, who served as the European Council president between 2014 and 2019.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he respected Biden's decision, adding: "I look forward to us working together during the remainder of his presidency.
"I know that, as he has done throughout his remarkable career, he will have made his decision based on what he believes is best for the American people," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also paid tribute to Biden's legacy.
"He Was Annihilated In Earth Shattering Debate": Trump Mocks Biden
Republican Party presidential candidate Donald Trump crowed, "the Corrupt and Radical Democrats are throwing him overboard" after President Joe Biden announced he was dropping out of the race for the White House.
"He was annihilated in an Earth Shattering Debate," Trump posted on Saturday on Truth Social, the X-like social media platform he uses, mangling the capitalisation of his text.
After the June 27 debate in which his performance raised questions about cognitive abilities and his capacity to match Trump's campaign vitality, Biden announced he was dropping out of the race and endorsing Vice-President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic Party candidate.
Trump piled on personal insults and questions about Biden's performance in the post, "Crooked Joe Biden is the Worst President, by far, in the History of our Nation."
"Biden Has Been Worst President In My Lifetime": JD Vance
"Joe Biden has been the worst President in my lifetime and Kamala Harris has been right there with him every step of the way," the Republican senator wrote on X, saying Harris had "lied for nearly four years about Biden's mental capacity."
"President Trump and I are ready to save America, whoever's at the top of the Democrat ticket. Bring it on," Vance concluded.
UK PM Keir Starmer Says He "Respects" Joe Biden's Decision
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Sunday he respected US President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from the race for the White House, paying tribute to a "remarkable career".
"I respect President Biden's decision and I look forward to us working together during the remainder of his presidency," Starmer wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
"I know that, as he has done throughout his remarkable career, he will have made his decision based on what he believes is best for the American people," he added.
Democrats Praise Biden Legacy, Republicans Demand Resignation
Leading Democrats were quick to hail Joe Biden's legacy on Sunday after the US president's historic decision to end his reelection bid, while Republicans angrily called for his prompt resignation.
From former presidents to current lawmakers, Biden's party faithful rallied around him as he passed the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris, endorsing her to take on Donald Trump.
In a joint statement, former president Bill Clinton and ex-secretary of state Hillary Clinton said they "join millions of American in thanking President Biden for all that he accomplished.
Republican leaders, including Trump, slammed Biden's presidency and called for the 81-year-old to resign before the end of his term in January.
"Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve -- And never was! ... We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump posted on his Truth Social network shortly after Biden's announcement.
House Speaker Mike Johnson meanwhile said that "if Joe Biden is not fit to run for president, he is not fit to serve as president."
"He must resign the office immediately. November 5 cannot arrive soon enough," he said in a statement.
German Chancellor Says Biden's Decision To Drop Reelection Bid 'Deserves Recognition'
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to drop his reelection bid deserved recognition, and praised his achievements including strengthening the NATO military alliance.
"Joe Biden has achieved a great deal: for his country, for Europe, for the world," Scholz said on X.
"Thanks to him, transatlantic cooperation is close, NATO is strong and the USA is a good and reliable partner for us. His decision not to run again deserves recognition."
Kamala Harris Vows To Win Nomination And 'Defeat Donald Trump'
US Vice President Kamala Harris praised President Joe Biden's "patriotic" decision not to seek reelection Sunday and vowed to win the Democratic nomination and defeat Donald Trump.
"With this selfless and patriotic act, President Biden is doing what he has done throughout his life of service: putting the American people and our country above everything else," she said in a statement.
"I am honored to have the president's endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination.... "I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party -- and unite our nation -- to defeat Donald Trump."
Democrats To Hold "Transparent, Orderly" Process To Pick A New Nominee
The Democratic Party will hold a "transparent and orderly" process to pick a new nominee, the party chair said Sunday after President Joe Biden announced he was dropping out of the White House race.
"In the coming days, the party will undertake a transparent and orderly process to move forward as a united Democratic Party with a candidate who can defeat Donald Trump in November," chair Jaime Harrison said in a statement praising Biden.
Kamala Harris Will Be "Even Worse" Than Biden: Trump Campaign Team
Donald Trump's campaign team on Sunday lashed into Vice President Kamala Harris after Joe Biden endorsed her to take his place atop the Democratic Party's presidential ticket, saying she would be "even worse" than the outgoing leader.
"Harris will be even worse for the people of our nation than Joe Biden. Harris has been the Enabler in Chief for Crooked Joe this entire time. They own each other's records, and there is no distance between the two," the campaign said in a statement.
How Investors Reacted To Biden's Decision To Quit The Presidential Race
DAVID WAGNER, PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT APTUS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, FAIRHOPE, ALABAMA:
"We may see a bit of reversal in what has worked in the market over the last two weeks, with smaller capitalization stocks running, but by no means would I expect the market to give all those gains up.
"The bigger event for the market will be who will be in the ticket for Democrats because their policies and regulation ideas would be more impactful.
"Biden endorsed Harris, but I think they'll be a lot of cooks in the kitchen over the next two weeks vying for the position - I believe it's wide open."
GUY LEBAS, CHIEF FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST, JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT:
"It's unclear at this point how Biden's stepping aside will affect markets. In no small part that's because we don't know much of how a Harris administration would differ from a Biden 2.0 in terms of economic policy."
Obama Praises Biden Decision To Drop Out, Warns 'Uncharted Waters' Ahead
Barack Obama praised US President Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the White House race on Sunday, saying it was testament to the US leader's "love of country" -- but warned of "uncharted waters" ahead of the November 5 election.
Biden had "every right" to run for reelection, the former president said in a statement, lauding the 81-year-old's record and calling him a "patriot of the highest order."
"We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead. But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges," he continued.
Nancy Pelosi Hails Biden As 'One Of The Most Consequential' US Presidents
Joe Biden is "one of the most consequential Presidents in American history," former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday, after the US leader announced he was dropping out of the White House race.
Biden is "a patriotic American who has always put our country first. His legacy of vision, values and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history," Pelosi said in a statement, expressing her "love and gratitude" to him.
Vinod Khosla, venture capitalist and co-founder of Sun Microsystems, reacted to Joe Biden quitting the presidential race.
Kremlin Says Following Developments After Joe Biden Leaves US Race
The Kremlin said Sunday it was monitoring developments after US President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 US election race, adding that a "lot can change" in the meantime.
"The election is still four months away. And it's a long time, during which a lot can change. We need to pay attention, follow what will happen and go about our business," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Life.ru news outlet.
Who Will Replace Joe Biden In 2024 White House Race?
Kamala Harris
She seems like the obvious choice, and Biden has given her his endorsement. US Vice President Kamala Harris, who has been a heartbeat away from the Oval Office since Biden's January 2021 swearing in, is well positioned to be the Democratic Party's standard-bearer. The 59-year-old Harris, the daughter of a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, is a trailblazer.
Gavin Newsom
There is no rule that a running mate automatically replaces the presidential candidate in the case of a withdrawal. This is why California Governor Gavin Newsom's name keeps popping up. The 56-year-old Democrat, a former mayor of San Francisco, has been at the helm of the Golden State -- the most populous in the United States -- for five years, and has made it a haven for abortion access.
Gretchen Whitmer
Another possible Democratic candidate is Gretchen Whitmer, the 52-year-old governor of Michigan. Her state has both a strong working-class population and major Black and Arab American communities -- all key groups of voters that Biden struggled to court. Whitmer, a fierce critic of Trump, is perhaps best known for being the intended target of a kidnapping plot devised by a far-right militia group.
Clintons Praise Biden, Endorse Harris: Statement
The Clintons have rallied behind Kamala Harris to take on Donald Trump in the November election. Biden too has endorsed Harris to challenge Trump.
"Biden Must Resign As President Immediately": House Speaker
Joe Biden must resign as president "immediately," the top Republican in Congress said Sunday, after the US president announced he was abandoning his bid to retake the White House amid intense pressure over his age. "If Joe Biden is not fit to run for president, he is not fit to serve as president. He must resign the office immediately. November 5 cannot arrive soon enough," said House Speaker Mike Johnson in a statement.
Biden Was "Not Fit To Run" For President: Trump
Joe Biden was "not fit to run" and "is certainly not fit to serve" as president, his Republican rival Donald Trump said Sunday, after the US leader said he was dropping out of the White House race.
"Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve -- And never was! ... We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump posted on his Truth Social network shortly after Biden's announcement.
Top Senate Democrat Schumer Praises Biden As "True Patriot"
Joe Biden is a "true patriot," top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer said Sunday, after the president announced he was standing aside and abandoning his bid to retake the White House.
"Joe Biden has not only been a great president and a great legislative leader but he's a truly amazing human being. His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first. Joe, today shows you are a true patriot and great American," Schumer posted on X.
Kamala Harris, Trailblazer Eying America's Last Glass Ceiling
For years Kamala Harris faced criticism that she was not up to the job of being a heartbeat away from the presidency. Now, she finds herself feted by Democrats as their best hope to stop Donald Trump's comeback. Despite blazing a trail as the first woman, Black and South Asian vice president in US history, the 59-year-old Democrat long struggled with approval ratings as bad or worse than President Joe Biden's. The last 12 months, however, have revealed a transformed Harris.
And with Biden's endorsement of Harris after stunning the world by dropping his own reelection bid Sunday, she's suddenly on the cusp of history.
The Biden Bombshell: A Plot Twist That Roils Trump Too
Joe Biden's withdrawal upends what was already a White House race for the ages, but it will rattle Donald Trump, too -- forcing him to recalibrate a campaign that was focused almost entirely on his former opponent. For months Trump and his allies have been playing on concerns that the 81-year-old Biden may no longer be fit for office, gleefully sharing video clips of every stammer, rhetorical gaffe and red carpet stumble.
But with the Democrat no longer in the race, the Trump operation finds itself pushed into a strategic pivot, forced now to shift its messaging to fit a contest with no incumbent and a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent, although Biden did endorse Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday as he pulled out of the race.
The Growing Pressure On Biden To Step Down
Biden said he would "speak to the nation later this week in more detail about my decision." The Democratic Party is now plunged into chaos and needs to find a new candidate by November's election, with Vice President Kamala Harris the frontrunner. Biden bowed out after weeks of pressure that began with a disastrous debate performance that raised fears over his health.
The stunning move makes Biden the first president in US history to pull out so late in an election race, and the first to bow out because of concerns over his mental acuity and health. Biden spent more than three weeks resisting calls to step down following the shock of the June 27 debate, at one point insisting that only the "Lord Almighty" could convince him to back out.
Trump Says Kamala Harris Will Be Easier To Defeat Than Biden
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump told CNN on Sunday that he thinks Vice President Kamala Harris will be easier to defeat in November's election than Democratic President Joe Biden who stepped aside as his party's candidate. A CNN reporter said on X that Trump made the comments to the network shortly after Biden announced his decision.
Joe Biden Backs Kamala Harris For Democratic Party's Presidential Nominee
Biden Pulls Out Of US presidential Race. What's Next For Democrats
Vice President Kamala Harris is seen by many as a logical replacement, but several Democrats favor an approach that would allow her, and a short list of rising party stars, to make their case.