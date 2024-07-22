What Barack Obama Said On Biden's Decision To Drop Out Of White House Race

"We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead." he said (File)

Barack Obama praised US President Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the White House race on Sunday, saying it was testament to the US leader's "love of country" -- but warned of "uncharted waters" ahead of the November 5 election.

Biden had "every right" to run for reelection, the former president said in a statement, lauding the 81-year-old's record and calling him a "patriot of the highest order."

"We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead. But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges," he continued.



