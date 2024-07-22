Jill Biden's 'Heart' Response To Husband's Move To Quit Presidential Race

Joe Biden has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to contest US presidential polls (File)

US President Joe Biden has announced that he is stepping out of the presidential race slated for later this year. Joe Biden made the big announcement through a statement on social media platform X (formerly twitter). To this announcement, Joe Biden's wife Jill Biden had a no-word response, just a heart emoji.

The First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, reshared Joe Biden's letter on X from her personal account and captioned the post with a heart emoji.

Joe Biden's surprise announcement has come after he repeatedly affirmed over the last few weeks that he is going to contest the presidential polls. He has now endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the democrat candidate to face Donald Trump in the US presidential polls.