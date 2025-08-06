Trump Suggests Vance 'Most Likely' Republican Pick For 2028

US President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that Vice President JD Vance is "most likely" to secure the Republican party nomination for president in 2028.

Trump has avoided naming a preferred successor and said in February that, while Vance was "very capable," it was too soon to make such calls.

Asked on Tuesday whether Vance was the heir-apparent to his Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, Trump told reporters: "Well, I think most likely."

"In all fairness, he's the vice president," he said.

The remarks followed speculation that Trump might attempt to defy constitutional limits and seek a third term.

"It's too early to talk about it, but certainly he's doing a great job," Trump said.

"And he would probably be favoured at this point."

Trump also floated the idea of Vance teaming up with Secretary of State Marco Rubio to create a formidable Republican ticket.

"I think Marco is also somebody that maybe would get together with JD in some form," Trump said.

Trump has suggested serving another term several times, despite the US Constitution limiting presidents to two terms.

T-shirts emblazoned with "Trump 2028" and "Rewrite the rules" continue to be sold on Trump's official online store.

However, Trump said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Tuesday he would "probably not" seek a third term.

"I'd like to," he said. "I'd like to run. I have the best poll numbers I've ever had."

Trump is the only American president to have been impeached twice -- first in 2019 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress and then in 2021 for inciting an insurrection. He was acquitted by the Senate both times.

Vance, a former Marine and lawyer, has taken on a prominent role in the administration, acting as chief domestic policy advocate and key diplomatic envoy.

The vice president has suggested that he could run for president in the 2028 election, but only after consulting with Trump.

Rubio, a former Florida senator, has likewise risen in stature, becoming the first official since Henry Kissinger to serve as both national security adviser and secretary of state.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)