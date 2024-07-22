US Reactions To President Joe Biden's Decision To Not Seek Re-Election

Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign on Sunday after fellow Democrats lost faith in his mental acuity

U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday ended his reelection campaign. He said in a letter posted on social media platform X that he would remain in office until the end of his term and address the country later this week on his decision.

Below are reactions from politicians, industry and advocacy groups and other observers.

Vice President Kamala Harris

"I am honored to have the president's endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination," Harris said in a statement. "I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party - and unite our nation - to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda."

Former President Donald Trump

In a phone call with CNN minutes after Biden announced his exit from the 2024 race, former President Trump responded, "He is the worst president in the history of our country. He goes down as the single worst president by far in the history of our country." Trump also said he thought Vice President Kamala Harris will be easier to defeat than Biden would have been, according to CNN.

Former President Barack Obama

"I also know Joe has never backed down from a fight. For him to look at the political landscape and decide that he should pass the torch to a new nominee is surely one of the toughest in his life. But I know he wouldn't make this decision unless he believed it was right for America," the former president said in a statement. "I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges."

Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader

"Joe Biden has not only been a great president and a great legislative leader but he is a truly amazing human being. His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first. Joe, today shows you are a true patriot and great American," the Democrat said in a statement.

Elise Stefanik, House Republican Conference Chairwoman

"If Joe Biden can't run for re-election, he is unable and unfit to serve as President of the United States. He must immediately resign," Stefanik said in a statement.

Independent Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"I commend President Biden for stepping down. His infirmities were evident to any unbiased observer from the beginning. It was this progressive deterioration - and his abandonment of Democratic Party principles - that prompted me to enter the race and ensure American voters had a viable, vigorous alternative to Donald Trump," Kennedy said in a post on X.

Hakeem Jeffries, House Democratic Leader

"America is a better place today because President Joe Biden has led us with intellect, grace and dignity. We are forever grateful," Jeffries said in a statement.

Steve Scalise, House Majority Leader

"Democrat party bosses just proved that they have absolutely no respect for their own voters. After lecturing others about democracy, they just forced Joe Biden off the ticket-trashing the primary choice of 14 million of their own voters," Scalise, a Republican, said on X.

Congressional Black Caucus Political Action Committee

"Americans and democracy-loving people world owe Joe Biden a debt of gratitude. The Congressional Black Caucus PAC joins President Biden in fully supporting Kamala Harris as our party's nominee," the organization said in a statement posted to X.

Nancy Pelosi, Former House Speaker

"President Joe Biden is a patriotic American who has always put our country first. His legacy of vision, values and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history. With love and gratitude to President Biden for always believing in the promise of America and giving people the opportunity to reach their fulfillment. God blessed America with Joe Biden's greatness and goodness."

Gavin Newsom, Governor Of California

"President Biden has been an extraordinary, history-making president - a leader who has fought hard for working people and delivered astonishing results for all Americans. He will go down in history as one of the most impactful and selfless presidents," Newsom posted on X.

Nanette Barragan, Chair Of The Congressional Hispanic Caucus

"I am with you @JoeBiden - I endorse @KamalaHarris as our Democratic nominee & will work tirelessly to make sure she is elected our next President in November," Barragán said in a post on X.

South Carolina Democratic Congressman Jim Clyburn

"I echo the good judgment [President Biden] demonstrated in selecting Vice President Harris to lead this nation alongside him, and I am proud to follow his lead in support of her candidacy to succeed him as the Democratic Party's 2024 nominee for president," Clyburn said in a statement

Andy Beshear, Governor Of Kentucky

Beshear, whose name has also been floated as a possible contender as president or vice president, praised Biden for acting "in the best interest of our country, and our party" and "for a successful presidency that got big, important things done."

"Now it is time for our nation to come together," he added in his post on X.

Peter Welch, US Senator

Welch, the first Democratic Senator to call on Joe Biden to drop his reelection run, on Sunday praised the president for ending his quest, saying he showed "good judgment and great humility" and "put the country first."

"It was an agonizing decision," Welch said in an interview with Reuters. "Every fiber of his being wanted to continue to fight and to beat Trump again."

Welch declined to endorse Harris, who he acknowledged was the frontrunner to replace Biden.

The Democrats should have "an open process so that whoever our nominee is, including Kamala, has the strength of having a process that shows the consensus position of the party," he said.

Barbara Lee, US Representative

Lee, a former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, said in a phone interview there is "no other option" but to choose Harris as the party's nominee.

"She is the best vice president," Lee said. "She is experienced, capable and smart. She has been a part of the Biden-Harris legacy that needs to continue."

Gretchen Whitmer, Governor Of Michigan

"President Biden is a great public servant who knows better than anyone what it takes to defeat Donald Trump. His remarkable work to lower prescription drug costs, fix the damn roads, bring supply chains home, address climate change, and ensure America's global leadership over decades will go down in history. My job in this election will remain the same: doing everything I can to elect Democrats and stop Donald Trump, a convicted felon whose agenda of raising families' costs, banning abortion nationwide, and abusing the power of the White House to settle his own scores is completely wrong for Michigan," Whitmer said on X.

United Auto Workers

"Vice President Kamala Harris walked the picket line with us in 2019, and along with President Biden has brought work and jobs back to communities like Lordstown, Ohio, and Belvidere, Illinois. That's the legacy President Biden leaves and that's the work we will continue to build on as a union," the union said in a statement.

Dick Durbin, Senator And Majority Whip

"Throughout his public career, Joe Biden always put country first. His four years as President made it clear that he was determined to put our country back on track and restore the soul of our nation. America will be forever grateful for all he has given to this country," Durbin posted on X.

The Clintons

"We are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her," the Clintons said in a statement.

