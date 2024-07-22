Republicans Call For Biden's Resignation, Democrats Hail Legacy

Republican leaders, including Donald Trump, slammed Joe Biden's presidency and called for him to resign.

Leading Democrats were quick to hail Joe Biden's legacy on Sunday after the US president's historic decision to end his reelection bid, while Republicans instead demanded his resignation.

From former presidents to current lawmakers, Biden's party faithful rallied around him as he passed the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris, endorsing her to take on Donald Trump.

Harris herself praised Biden's "selfless and patriotic act," saying in a statement that his accomplishments are "unmatched in modern American history, surpassing the legacy of many Presidents who have served two terms in office."

In a joint statement, former president Bill Clinton and ex-secretary of State Hillary Clinton said they "join millions of Americans in thanking President Biden for all that he accomplished."

With less than a month until the party's scheduled nominating convention, they too threw their weight behind Harris.

"Now is the time to support Kamala Harris and fight with everything we've got to elect her. America's future depends on it," the Clintons said.

Barack Obama, who picked then-senator Biden as his running mate in 2008, called him a "patriot of the highest order," but warned of "uncharted waters in the days ahead" -- and stopped short of endorsing Harris.

Former House speaker Nancy Pelosi, who still wields immense influence among Democratic lawmakers and had reportedly been pushing for Biden's exit, called him "a patriotic American who has always put our country first."

"His legacy of vision, values and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history," the California representative said in a statement, expressing her "love and gratitude."

The two top Democratic leaders in Congress also praised Biden's legislative accomplishments without endorsing a replacement.

"President Joe Biden is one of the most accomplished and consequential leaders in American history," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement.

"His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

Republican fury

Republican leaders, including Trump, slammed Biden's presidency and called for the 81-year-old to resign.

"Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve -- And never was! ... We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump, 78, posted on his Truth Social network.

Senator JD Vance, Trump's pick for running mate, said Biden "has been the worst President in my lifetime and Kamala Harris has been right there with him every step of the way."

House Speaker Mike Johnson meanwhile said that "if Joe Biden is not fit to run for president, he is not fit to serve as president."

"He must resign the office immediately," he said in a statement.

Many Republicans in recent days openly called for Biden, who was trailing Trump in polling, to stay in the race -- arguing replacing him would be "undemocratic."

Mitch McConnell, the top Senate Republican, claimed "the Democratic Party has been busy in recent weeks trying to upend the expressed will of the American people in primary elections across the country."

"We cannot afford four more years of failure," he added in a statement.

Family

Biden's family offered loving support to their patriarch figure, as his five-decade political career now heads to a close.

First Lady Jill Biden reposted her husband's statement on X announcing his exit with a simple two-heart emoji.

Granddaughter Naomi Biden said on X she is "nothing but proud today of my Pop, our President, Joe Biden, who has served our country with every bit of his soul and with unmatched distinction."

Hunter Biden, the president's son, said his father's "unconditional love has been his North Star as a President, and as a parent."

His statement, shared by his daughter Naomi, concluded: "Thank you, Mr. President. I love you, Dad."

