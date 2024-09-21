Live Updates: India-US Conclude Bilateral Talks, Quad Leaders' Meeting To Begin Soon

PM Modi is also likely to hold bilateral discussions with some other world leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today arrived in Philadelphia for his three-day US Visit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden ahead of the Quad Leaders' Summit today.

US President Biden opted for his hometown of Wilmington - around 170 kilometres from Washington - to host the farewell summit for Quad leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Philadelphia today. He then headed to US President Joe Biden's hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, where the two leaders held bilateral discussions.

Here are the LIVE updates on Prime Minister Modi's US visit:

Sep 22, 2024 00:47 (IST) PM Modi and President Biden during their bilateral meeting exchanged views on global and regional issues, including the Indo-Pacific region and beyond, the Ministry of External Affairs said. 🇮🇳-🇺🇸|Further advancing the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.



PM @narendramodi & @POTUS@JoeBiden held bilateral talks in Wilmington, Delaware today. In a special gesture, the meeting was hosted by President Biden at his residence.



Discussions focused on ways to...

Sep 22, 2024 00:32 (IST) India And US Conclude Bilateral Talks

Bilateral talks between India and the United States have concluded. The Quad Leaders' Summit will begin soon. Bilateral talks between India and the United States have concluded. The Quad Leaders' Summit will begin soon.

Sep 22, 2024 00:16 (IST) "Each Time We Sit Down...": Joe Biden On Meeting PM Modi



The United States' partnership with India is stronger, closer, and more dynamic than any time in history.



Prime Minister Modi, each time we sit down, I'm struck by our ability to find new areas of cooperation. Today was no different.

Sep 22, 2024 00:13 (IST) "A Welcome I Will Always Cherish": PM Modi On Arriving In US

From Delhi to Delaware...a welcome I will always cherish.

Sep 21, 2024 23:42 (IST) PM Modi hosted by President Joe Biden at his home for a bilateral meeting.

A warm and special beginning to an important visit.



In a special gesture @POTUS Joe Biden hosts PM @narendramodi at his residence.



PM @narendramodi warmly received by @POTUS Joe Biden at Greenville, Delaware ahead of their bilateral meeting.

Sep 21, 2024 23:40 (IST) Joe Biden Welcomes PM Modi With A Hug At Delaware Home

US President Joe Biden and PM Modi shared a huh at Mr Biden's personal residence in Delaware.



Sep 21, 2024 23:13 (IST) Joe Biden Welcomes PM Modi With A Hug

US President Joe Biden welcomed PM Modi with a hug as the two leaders met at Mr Biden's home in Greenville, Delaware for bilateral discussions.





Delaware Delaware US President Joe Biden welcomed PM Modi with a hug as the two leaders met at Mr Biden's home in Greenville, Delaware for bilateral discussions.

Sep 21, 2024 22:58 (IST) PM Modi Begins Bilateral Talks With Joe Biden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden ahead of the Quad Leaders' Summit today.

Several key agreements are likely to be signed during the bilateral meet. A multi-billion dollar deal in which India plans to acquire 31 predator drones from the US will also be discussed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden ahead of the Quad Leaders' Summit today.

Sep 21, 2024 22:16 (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by members of the Indian community upon his arrival at Hotel Du Pont in Wilmington. Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by members of the Indian community upon his arrival at Hotel Du Pont in Wilmington.

Sep 21, 2024 22:10 (IST) PM Modi To Meet US President Joe Biden, Quad Leaders Soon

Prime Minister Modi's visit will start with a bilateral meeting between the United States and India, where he and Joe Biden will discuss several key issues in an effort to further strengthen India-US ties. Prime Minister Modi's visit will start with a bilateral meeting between the United States and India, where he and Joe Biden will discuss several key issues in an effort to further strengthen India-US ties. Read more.

Sep 21, 2024 21:39 (IST) PM Modi In US For Quad Summit, Bilateral Meet With President Biden



Landed in Philadelphia. Today's programme will be focused on the Quad Summit and the bilateral meeting with @POTUS@JoeBiden. I am sure the discussions throughout the day will contribute to making our planet better and addressing key global challenges.

Sep 21, 2024 21:34 (IST) PM Modi Receives "Energetic Welcome"

PM Modi shared photos on X of his interaction with the Indian Community upon his arrival at Philadelphia airport in US today.

An energetic welcome in Philadelphia! Our diaspora's blessings are greatly cherished.

Sep 21, 2024 21:32 (IST) "It's Always A Delight To Interact": PM Modi To Meet Indian Community In New York

PM Modi will meet the Indian community on Sunday. He will address the 'Modi & US Programme' in New York City. The Indian community has distinguished itself in the USA, making a positive impact across diverse sectors. It's always a delight to interact with them. At around 9:30 PM India time on Sunday, 22nd September, I will address the @ModiandUS programme in New York City.

Sep 21, 2024 21:27 (IST) PM Modi Arrives At Hotel DuPont In Wilmington Ahead Of Quad Leaders' Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Hotel Du Pont in Delaware on Saturday ahead of the Quad Leaders' Summit. It is set to take place in US President Joe Biden's hometown.



Sep 21, 2024 21:15 (IST) PM Modi Welcomed In US By Members Of Indian Community



Sep 21, 2024 20:57 (IST) PM Modi Welcomed In US By Members Of Indian Community

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by members of the Indian community upon his arrival at Philadelphia airport in US today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by members of the Indian community upon his arrival at Philadelphia airport in US today.

Sep 21, 2024 20:52 (IST) PM Modi's First Visit To US In 2014

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Barack Obama in 2014 that the size of the then-US president's car was almost as big as the house his mother lived in, India's Ambassador to the United States Vinay Kwatra has said.

It was Prime Minister Modi's first visit to the country after becoming prime minister the same year. Read more. Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Barack Obama in 2014 that the size of the then-US president's car was almost as big as the house his mother lived in, India's Ambassador to the United States Vinay Kwatra has said.

Sep 21, 2024 20:02 (IST) India Should Support Principles Of Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity: US NSA Jake Sullivan

Jake Sullivan, the National Security Adviser of the United States, has said India should step up and support the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, referring to the Russia-Ukraine war. His remark came ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden.

The ongoing war and PM Modi's visit to Ukraine is expected come up n the Modi-Biden bilateral meeting at the US president's Wilmington residence in Delaware on the margins of the Quad summit on Saturday, Mr Sullivan said.

"The United States has been clear about our view that Russia's brutal war of aggression against Ukraine flouted every norm and principle of international law, (and) that countries like India should step up and support the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added.

Sep 21, 2024 19:47 (IST) PM Modi Lands In US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed at the Philadelphia airport in the US ahead of the Quad Summit.

Sep 21, 2024 19:33 (IST) Garba Dancers Set To Perform In US To Welcome PM Modi



Sep 21, 2024 19:29 (IST) Indian Community Awaits Arrival Of PM Modi In Delaware

The Indian community from different cities of the US are awaiting the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi near Philadelphia International Airport and the Hotel Dupont in Delaware.

The PM will commence his three-day visit to the US by attending the Quad Summit that will be hosted by US President Joe Biden at his hometown Wilmington.

"I look forward to the deliberations at the Summit. I will also be having a bilateral meeting with President Biden. In New York, I will be attending the Summit of the Future. I will also be addressing a community programme in the city," the PM had posted on X.

I will be on a visit to USA, where I will take part in various programmes. I will attend the Quad Summit being hosted by President Biden at his hometown Wilmington. I look forward to the deliberations at the Summit. I will also be having a bilateral meeting with President Biden....

Sep 21, 2024 19:21 (IST) PM Modi To Attend Quad Summit In US

The annual Quad summit at US President Joe Biden's hometown Wilmington tonight is expected to finalise initiatives to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the major global strategic event.

There will be a strong focus on peace, progress and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Read more





Sep 21, 2024 19:04 (IST) BJP Hits Back At Congress For Criticism On US Visit, Says PM To Represent 140 crore Indians

Countering Congress' criticism of PM Narendra Modi's visit to the US, BJP MP Anurag Thakur said the PM is "representing India as the PM of 140 crore Indians".

"Might be the Congress' ecosystem has failed to understand that during his visit to the US, PM Modi is representing India as the PM of 140 crore Indians. If Congress' ecosystem opposes PM Modi like this, the country will never accept them. Rahul Gandhi should be ashamed of shaking hands with those who oppose India and apologise to the country," Mr Thakur told news agency ANI.

Sep 21, 2024 18:50 (IST) Quad Leaders To Use "Strongest Language" Against North Korea, South China Sea: US Official



At the Quad Summit, The United States, India, Australia and Japan will use "some of the strongest language" on North Korea and the South China Sea, a senior US administration official said as per news agency IANS.

"I will say that the Quad agenda always focuses on a wide range of strategic profits in the Indo-Pacific that absolutely includes considerations with respect to the PRC, including on the economic front, in the maritime space and elsewhere," the official said, referring to China by its official name, the People's Republic of China.

"But it will also include a focus on the DPRK and several other key considerations as well. I will say that I think you can expect to see in the upcoming joint statement...some of the strongest language that the Quad has ever produced, particularly on the South China Sea and on North Korea," the official was quoted as saying by IANS.

Sep 21, 2024 18:20 (IST) "Thanks To India's Leadership": US Official On Maritime Cooperation Expansion to Indian Ocean



The Quad Summit on Saturday in Delaware is poised to announce the expansion of their joint maritime security operations in the Indian Ocean and closer coastguard integration throughout the Indo-Pacific.

Leaders of the United States, Australia, India and Japan are set to announce on Saturday the expansion of the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA) initiative from Southeast Asia into the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), the White House said.

Thanking India's leadership, the White House further said that this expansion will help monitor illegal fishing and other illegal activities in waters where China's influence is growing. The development comes amid rising tensions in the East and South China seas in the face of an increasingly aggressive Chinese military.

A senior Biden administration official, while elaborating on the IPMDA initiative said, "In addition to the coverage, IPMDA is already providing to our partners in Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands to help them monitor their water for illegal fishing and other illegal activities. It will also expand that coverage to include the Indian Ocean region, thanks to India's leadership."

The maritime initiative which seeks to keep a check on illegal activities on seas was first launched at the Quad Leaders Summit in Tokyo two years ago.



Sep 21, 2024 18:17 (IST) Will Have Bilateral Meeting With Biden: PM Modi Ahead Of US Visit



Prime Minister Narendra Modi who commenced his three-day visit to the US on Saturday said he will take part in various programs and will have a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden. Prime Minister Narendra Modi who commenced his three-day visit to the US on Saturday said he will take part in various programs and will have a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden.

Sep 21, 2024 18:17 (IST) PM Modi's US Visit: Joe Biden To Host Quad Summit At His High School



Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in the US for the Quad Summit, US President Joe Biden hosted Australian PM Anthony Albanese for a one-on-one meeting at his Delaware house on Friday. Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in the US for the Quad Summit, US President Joe Biden hosted Australian PM Anthony Albanese for a one-on-one meeting at his Delaware house on Friday.