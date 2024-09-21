PM Modi Arrives In US For 3-Day Visit, Will Meet Joe Biden, Quad Leaders Soon

PM Modi has arrived in Philadelphia for his 3-day official visit to the United States.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in the United States for his three-day official visit during which he will hold several bilateral meetings and attend the strategic Quad summit. He is also scheduled to attend the the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Prime Minister Modi's visit will start with a bilateral meeting between the United States and India, where he and Joe Biden will discuss several key issues in an effort to further strengthen India-US ties.

Several key agreements are likely to be signed during the bilateral meet. A multi-billion dollar deal in which India plans to acquire 31 predator drones from the US will also be discussed.

An announcement may be made about the India-US space collaboration, under which Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will be travelling to the International Space Station as part of the Axiom-4 mission.

After the bilateral, PM Modi will attend the Quad summit with Mr Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. White House Spokesperson John Kirby has said China will be high on the agenda.

"In fact, it would be irresponsible if they didn't talk about the challenges that still exist in the region caused by aggressive People's Republic of China military action... for instance, unfair trade practices, tensions over the Taiwan Strait... I have no doubt that that all those issues will come up," Mr Kirby said.

