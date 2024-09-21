In Today's Quad Meet, Strong Focus On Peace, Stability In Indo-Pacific: 10 Points

The Quad is a diplomatic partnership between Australia, India, Japan, and the US committed to supporting an open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient.

The Quad leaders are set to unveil a "milestone" initiative to prevent, detect, treat and alleviate the impact of cancer on patients and their families.

It will explore ways to find peaceful solutions to the major conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

There will be a strong focus on peace, progress and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

The Quad leaders will discuss cooperation in areas of health security, climate change, emerging technologies, infrastructure, connectivity and counterterrorism.

The Quad has emerged as a key platform of like-minded countries focusing on peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, PM Modi said on Saturday before he left for the US.

After the last Quad meet on May 20, 2023 in Australia, it released a vision statement that said the member nations seek a region that is peaceful and prosperous, stable and secure, and respectful of sovereignty - free from intimidation and coercion, and where disputes are settled in accordance with international law.

Before that, on May 24, 2022 the then Japanese Prime Minister Kishida hosted the fourth Quad Leaders' Summit.

Quad leaders' summits are built on the foundation of Quad Foreign Minister engagement. During these meetings, Quad Foreign Ministers exchange views on regional strategic challenges, and develop deep habits of cooperation on core regional priorities, including maritime security, countering disinformation, counter-terrorism, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.