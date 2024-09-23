PM Modi Meets Tech CEOs In New York, Discusses Emerging Technology

PM Modi today met top tech CEOs in the United States at a roundtable forum in New York

As part of his engagements on the Day 2 of his three-day US visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a host of industry leaders, ranging from semiconductors to electronics to biotechnology, where they discussed the potential and opportunities India has to offer.

Among those who took part at the CEO roundtable were Chairman President and CEO Adobe Shantanu Narayen; CEO Google Sundar Pichai; CEO IBM Arvind Krishna; Lisa Su-Chair and CEO AMD; Noubar Afeyan-Chairman Moderna.

With the CEOs of leading US-based companies, Prime Minister Modi was to discuss fostering greater collaborations between the two countries in the cutting-edge areas of AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, and biotechnology.

During the India US bilateral meeting on Saturday, President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised combined efforts to facilitate resilient, secure, and sustainable semiconductor supply chains including through GlobalFoundries' (GF) creation of the GF Kolkata Power Center in Kolkata, India that will enhance mutually beneficial linkages in research and development in chip manufacturing.

According to a joint fact sheet released by the White House, the leaders welcomed new private sector cooperation on emerging technologies, such as through IBM's recent conclusion of memoranda of understanding with the Indian government, which will enable IBM's Watsonx platform on India's Airawat supercomputer and drive new AI innovation opportunities, enhance R&D collaboration on advanced semiconductor processors, and increase support for India's National Quantum Mission.

Both the leaders welcomed progress since the November 2023 signing of an MoU between the Commerce Department and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to enhance the two countries' innovation ecosystems under the "Innovation Handshake" agenda.

Since then, the two sides have convened two industry roundtables in the US and India to bring together startups, private equity and venture capital firms, corporate investment departments, and government officials to forge connections and to accelerate investment in innovation.

While in New York, Prime Minister Modi on Sunday also addressed a huge gathering of the Indian community who converged in thousands from various parts of the country.

On Day 1, Saturday, Prime Minister Modi took part in the fourth Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, which is being hosted by US President Joe Biden. Following the request of the US side to host the Quad Summit this year, India has agreed to host the next Quad Summit in 2025. The forum has emerged as a key group of the like-minded countries to work for peace, progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

On Day 3, Monday, Prime Minister Modi will address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, before he departs for India. The theme of the Summit is 'Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow'.

A large number of global leaders are expected to participate in the Summit. On the sidelines of the Summit, Prime Minister would be holding bilateral meetings with several world leaders and discuss issues of mutual interest.



