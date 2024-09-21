'Will Have Bilateral Meeting With Biden': PM Modi Ahead Of US Visit

PM Modi will also interact with the Indian diaspora and American business leaders during his visit (file)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who commenced his three-day visit to the US on Saturday said he will take part in various programs and will have a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden.

Highlighting his schedule, PM Modi informed that he will also attend the Summit of the Future, an event hosted by the United Nations General Assembly and will address a community program in New York.

In a social media post on X, PM Narendra Modi wrote, "I will be on a visit to USA, where I will take part in various programs. I will attend the Quad Summit being hosted by President Biden at his hometown Wilmington. I look forward to the deliberations at the Summit. I will also be having a bilateral meeting with President Biden. In New York, I will be attending the Summit of the Future. I will also be addressing a community program in the city."

In his departure statement ahead of the US visit, PM Modi said, "I look forward to joining my colleagues President Biden, Prime Minister Albanese and Prime Minister Kishida for the Quad Summit. The forum has emerged as a key group of like-minded countries to work for peace, progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region."

PM Modi will take part in the sixth Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, which is being hosted by US President Joe Biden in his hometown on September 21.

Quad brings together four countries--India, Australia, Japan, and the United States. India will be hosting the Quad Leaders' Summit in 2025. PM Modi will join US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss regional security and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

During his visit, PM Modi will also interact with the Indian diaspora and American business leaders.

"I am eagerly looking forward to engaging with the Indian diaspora and important American business leaders, who are the key stakeholders and provide vibrancy to the unique partnership between the largest and the oldest democracies of the world," he stated.

PM Modi called the UN General Assembly's 'The Summit of the Future' an opportunity for the international community to chart the road ahead for the betterment of humanity.

The Prime Minister stated, "The Summit of the Future is an opportunity for the global community to chart the road ahead for the betterment of humanity. I will share views of the one-sixth of humanity, as their stakes in a peaceful and secure future are among the highest in the world."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called the Summit a 'once in a generation UN Summit'. 'Summit of the Future' is an important milestone in the history of the UN as it enters the 80th year of its establishment in 2025.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal informed on X, "PM @narendramodi emplanes for USA to participate in the 6th Quad Leaders' Summit and to address the UN 'Summit of the Future'."

Notably, India and the United States enjoy a comprehensive global strategic partnership covering almost all areas of human endeavour, driven by shared democratic values, convergence of interests on a range of issues, and vibrant people-to-people contacts.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)