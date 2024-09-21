PM Modi's US Visit: Joe Biden To Host Quad Summit At His High School

PM Modi will attend the weekend summit with the Quad group Australia, US and Japan.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in the US for the Quad Summit, US President Joe Biden hosted Australian PM Anthony Albanese for a one-on-one meeting at his Delaware house on Friday.

PM Modi will attend the weekend summit with the Quad group– Australia, US and Japan. He is on a three-day visit to the US, the first after securing a third consecutive term.

US President Biden has opted for his hometown of Wilmington–around 170 kilometres from Washington– to host the farewell summit for Quad leaders.

Post the one-on-one meeting with Albanese at his property on Friday night, Biden will now welcome the PM Modi as well as Japanese PM Fumio Kishida at his house on Saturday, AFP reported.

Thereafter, he will host an "intimate" dinner as well and a full four-way summit at his former high school in the city, the report added.

The Quad summit will be the last major event of Biden's presidency as the 81-year-old opted out from the November 5 US presidential elections against former president Donald Trump, handing the Democratic campaign reins to US Vice President Kamala Harris.

US Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said this will be the first time when Biden will host foreign leaders in his hometown as President, adding that it is "a reflection of his deep personal relationships with each of the Quad Leaders".

The White House noted that Kamala Harris is not expected to attend the meeting.

During their Friday meeting, Biden and Albanese discussed diplomacy with China, besides sharing concerns about the country's "coercive and destabilising activities," an official statement said.

Over the years, the US President has heavily pushed the Quad grouping, which was formed in 2007 as part of the emphasis on international alliances, the report stated.

What's on PM Modi's agenda?

In the US, apart from the Quad summit, PM Modi will address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, besides holding a roundtable with CEOs of major American firms that are working in the tech sector.

Taking about the Quad Summit, PM Modi in his departure statement on Saturday said, "The forum has emerged as a key group of like-minded countries to work for peace, progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region."

He noted that his meeting his Biden will allow them to review and identify new pathways for further deepening the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership for the benefit of the people and global good.

India will be hosting the next Quad Summit in 2025.