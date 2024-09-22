Watch: Will Quad Survive Beyond November? Biden's Gesture. PM Modi By His Side

The Quad summit is being held in Biden's hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

US President Joe Biden, one of the architects of the Quad grouping, was asked ahead of the Quad summit in Delaware if it would survive beyond November elections. The question was posed at the outgoing President - who is not seeking re-election - as he posed for a photo with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian and Japanese counterparts, Anthony Albanese and Fumio Kishida.

The four leaders represent the four member countries of the Quad, a security and strategic grouping committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Responding to the question on Quad's future, Biden turned around and placed a hand across PM Modi's shoulder and said, "(It will survive) way beyond November."

The US elections this November will see a Kamala Harris versus Donald Trump fight with Biden not returning to the ring. Japan's Kishida too has announced he won't seek re-election. This implies both the US and Japan are set to be represented by new leaders at its next Quad summit.

In his opening remarks, PM Modi offered to host the Quad Leaders' summit in India in 2025. He also highlighted that a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific is a shared priority and shared commitment of the Quad.

"We are meeting at a time when the world is surrounded by tensions and conflicts. At such a time, it is important for all of humanity that the members of the Quad move forward based on shared democratic values," he told the Quad leaders.