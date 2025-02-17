Opinion: India Is Positioned To Lead New World Order Under PM Modi

"Mr Prime Minister, you are great." These words from US President Donald Trump after his February meeting with Prime Minister Modi not only reflect their strong rapport but also highlight PM Modi's rising global stature. As India and the US navigate complex trade and tariff challenges, Prime Minister Modi has consistently demonstrated an unmatched ability to secure favourable deals while strengthening diplomatic ties, cementing his status as one of the world's most formidable leaders.

Economic And Strategic Breakthroughs

Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India has strategically repositioned itself on the global stage by advancing key economic and strategic priorities. His diplomacy has propelled India into a position of strategic importance, aggressively pursuing bilateral trade agreements and reducing reliance on any single market. With India's GDP surpassing $4 trillion in 2024 - securing its place as the world's fifth-largest economy - the government is now aiming to double foreign trade to $2 trillion by 2030. This momentum is further bolstered by record foreign direct investment, which reached $85 billion in 2024, a testament to the success of initiatives like 'Make in India' and the country's expanding infrastructure.

Recent developments reinforce this trajectory. During his recent visit to the US, Prime Minister Modi engaged in high-level talks that led to concrete measures for resolving trade and tariff disputes. India's commitment to increasing US oil and gas imports by $10 billion strengthens a growing energy partnership, with bilateral trade expected to reach $500 billion by 2030.

Strengthening Defence and Technological Dominance

Beyond economic policy, Prime Minister Modi has been instrumental in reshaping India's defence and security strategy. With defence spending surging to $81.4 billion in 2024, India is aggressively modernising its forces and deepening strategic alliances. Key defence agreements with the US include advanced negotiations for procuring F-35 fighter jets and a ten-year defence cooperation pact - moves that solidify India's military capabilities and reinforce its push for self-reliance.

Recognising the transformative power of technology, Prime Minister Modi has also positioned India as a global tech powerhouse. Strategic investments in AI, semiconductors, and digital infrastructure aim to expand India's digital economy to $1 trillion by 2030. A major semiconductor deal with the US marks a crucial step in reducing India's reliance on China, strengthening its technological self-sufficiency.

Turning Tariffs Into An Opportunity

While US tariffs on Indian products might seem like a setback, they could drive long-term benefits by accelerating domestic innovation and strengthening India's industrial base. Importantly, President Trump has made it clear that these tariffs are part of a broader global strategy and not a punitive measure against India. With reduced access to the US market, Indian industries are being pushed to upgrade technology, improve product quality, and streamline production to remain competitive globally. This challenge could catalyse structural reforms and accelerate investment in local manufacturing, ultimately enhancing India's resilience and long-term economic growth.

Modi's Masterclass In Diplomacy: A "MEGA" Partnership

Experts widely acknowledge Modi's diplomatic acumen. Top American analysts Ashley J Tellis and Lisa Curtis, who have served in the US administration, lauded Prime Minister Modi for "succeeding magnificently" in his negotiations with President Trump, despite the backdrop of reciprocal tariffs. Tellis noted that Modi's visit within Trump's first month in office was a strategic move to cement India as a key US ally - and he achieved it on all fronts.

The visit, dubbed "Modi Makes Magic", showcased the Prime Minister's ability to navigate Trump's hardline stance on trade and security. "Disarming a personality like Trump is not easy, yet Modi managed to do just that," Tellis observed. He further emphasised that the joint statement reflected Trump's recognition of India as a trusted partner across multiple domains.

This bond was further exemplified in Modi's signature style - through a play on Trump's "MAGA" (Make America Great Again) slogan. Modi coined the term "MIGA" (Make India Great Again) and emphasised that when the US and India collaborate, MAGA + MIGA creates a 'MEGA' partnership for prosperity.

A Leader Who Delivers On The Global Stage

Prime Minister Modi's recent diplomatic engagements showcase a leader who not only masters negotiation but strategically uses it to elevate India's global standing. His ability to forge critical economic, defence, and technological partnerships underscores a vision that few can rival.

Even President Trump acknowledged Modi's negotiating prowess, stating, "He is a much tougher negotiator than me. He is a better negotiator than me. There is not even a contest."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong diplomatic push also led to a major breakthrough in India's fight against terrorism. PM Modi secured a commitment to eliminate terrorist safe havens globally - a key highlight of the India-US joint statement.

As a result of Modi's assertive stance, Trump has officially approved the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a prime accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. This marks a major diplomatic victory for India in ensuring that terrorists face justice. Trump also hinted at more extraditions in the future, reinforcing Modi's relentless pursuit to bring those responsible for attacks on India to account.

As the MEGA partnership between India and the US unfolds, it is clear that Modi is not just shaping the present - he is securing India's future as a global powerhouse.

Navigating Global Oil Market Prices

As global energy markets faced unprecedented challenges due to the Russia-Ukraine war and subsequent Western sanctions on Russian oil, most countries struggled with skyrocketing fuel prices and supply disruptions. However, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India defied the odds and emerged as a strategic player in global oil diplomacy.

By adopting a pragmatic and national-interest-first approach, PM Modi's government skillfully secured discounted Russian crude, diversified energy sources, and maintained strong global partnerships - all while resisting Western pressure.

India's Global Leap Under PM Modi: Strategic Benefits From Russia And Beyond

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has witnessed a strategic recalibration of its international partnerships, leveraging relationships with nations like Russia, the United States, and key global players to boost its economic, defence, and technological prowess.

Strengthened Ties with Russia

India's longstanding relationship with Russia has deepened, particularly in the defence and energy sectors. Continued arms deals, such as the procurement of advanced missile systems, have enhanced national security. Moreover, collaborations in nuclear energy and space exploration have opened new avenues for technological exchange and innovation.

Broadening Alliances with Western Powers

Simultaneously, India has fortified its ties with the United States, resulting in landmark defence agreements and technology transfers. Initiatives under frameworks like COMCASA and BECA have not only improved military capabilities but also spurred advancements in digital infrastructure and innovation, reflecting a balanced approach in its global strategy.

(The author is National Spokesperson, Bharatiya Janata Party)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author