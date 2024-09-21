'India, Land Of Opportunities...': PM Modi At Diaspora Event - Highlights

PM Modi and leaders from United States, Australia and Japan met at the Quad leaders' Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the Indian community settled in the United States. Tens of thousands of Indian-Americans attended the event 'Modi & US', which happened at the Nassau Coliseum stadium in Long Island. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on a range of subjects and gave an update on how India is progressing at a rapid pace.

The prime minister also praised the Indians settled in the United States, calling them "brand ambassadors" of India, and said that it is because of them that the India-US partnership is flourishing. He went on to say that they are the bridge that brings the two great democracies together.

PM Modi also thanked President Joe Biden for his hospitality in Delaware, where the two leaders held bilateral talks yesterday. PM Modi had also attended the annual Quad Summit in Biden's home state.

After the mega diaspora event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met top CEOs at a roundtable event organised in New York. He met several business heads of leading companies in the United States.

Tomorrow PM Modi will be attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York and address the 'Summit of the Future', organised by the UN.

Here are the LIVE updates on Prime Minister Modi's US visit:

Sep 22, 2024 23:44 (IST) "Day Not Far When You Will See Made In India Chip In America": PM Modi In New York

India is a launching pad of all sorts of technologies and the country now aspires to see 'Made in India' semiconductor chips running devices globally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a large gathering of Indian Americans in New York on the second day of his 3-day visit.

"The day is not far when you will see Made in India chips here in America as well," the Prime Minister added.

Sep 22, 2024 23:30 (IST) "His Warmth Touched My Heart": PM Modi On Joe Biden's Hospitality

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt gratitude to United States President Joe Biden for his warm hospitality during a visit to his home in Delaware, stating that it "touched my heart."

Sep 22, 2024 23:10 (IST) PM Modi Announces Plans For New Consulates In Boston, Los Angeles

PM Modi announces plans to set up new Indian consulates in Boston and Los Angeles.

Sep 22, 2024 23:08 (IST) "Soon India Will Also Host Olympics": PM Modi

"India is trying its best to host 2036 Olympics," PM Modi said at New York event.

Sep 22, 2024 23:07 (IST) Today's India Sees Big Dreams, Chases Big Dreams: PM Modi At New York Event

"Today's India sees big dreams, chases big dreams," PM Modi said at New York event.

Sep 22, 2024 23:04 (IST) Wherever In World There Is Crisis, India Emerges As First Responder: PM Modi

"Wherever in world there is crisis, India emerges as first responder," PM Modi to Indian community at New York event.

Sep 22, 2024 22:57 (IST) Have Very Ambitious Goals To Achieve In Third Term; India A Land Of Opportunities: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that he has set very ambitious goals in his third term to make the country a developed nation and asserted that India today is a land of opportunities.

"After going through this tough election process, this long election system, something unprecedented happened in India (this year). What happened... "Abkibaar Modi Sarkaar," Modi said in his address to thousands of Indian Americans in New York.

Sep 22, 2024 22:52 (IST) "Bharat Rukne Wala Nahin Hai," PM Modi Says

"Bharat rukne wala nahin hai," PM Modi said as he talked about how India's 5G network is bigger than the one in the US and that India has the largest digital payments system.

Sep 22, 2024 22:50 (IST) India No Longer Follows; It Forges New Systems And Leads From The Front: PM Modi

"India no longer follows, it forges new systems and leads from the front," PM Modi to the Indian community at Nassau Coliseum in New York.

Sep 22, 2024 22:42 (IST) "India Now Doesn't Wait For Opportunities, It Creates Opportunities": PM Modi

"India now doesn't wait for opportunities, it creates opportunities," PM Modi at diaspora event in New York.

Sep 22, 2024 22:40 (IST) "Will Dedicate My Life For Suraaj And Samruddh Bharat": PM Modi

"Will dedicate my life for Suraaj and Samruddh Bharat": PM Modi to the Indian community at Nassau Coliseum in New York.

Sep 22, 2024 22:39 (IST) In My Third Term, I Am Moving Ahead With Three-Fold Sense Of Responsibility: PM Modi

"In my third term, I am moving ahead with a three-fold sense of responsibility," PM Modi said at diaspora event in New York.

Sep 22, 2024 22:37 (IST) PM Modi Mentions Rare Double Gold At Chess Olympiad In Speech

PM Modi mentioned the historic double gold medal for India at the 2024 FIDE Chess Olympiad in Hungary. R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi and Pentala Harikrishna won in the open section, while the women's team of Harika Dronavalli, R Vaishali, Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agarwal and Tania Sachdev also won gold.

Sep 22, 2024 22:34 (IST) PM Modi Defines Viksit Bharat As Acronym Of 'PUSHP'

Sep 22, 2024 22:30 (IST) "Never Thought I Would Become Chief Minister Of Gujarat": PM Modi

"Never thought I would become chief minister, but when I did, I became Gujarat's longest serving chief minister. Then people gave me promotion and made me PM. But what I have learned by travelling the country is what has made my governance model so strong. In this 3rd term, I am moving ahead with three times more responsibility," PM Modi said in New York.

Sep 22, 2024 22:28 (IST) "I Am First Indian PM To Be Born After Independence": PM Modi In New York

"I am the first PM to be born after Independence," PM Modi said at the community event in New York.

Sep 22, 2024 22:26 (IST) "We Could Not Die For Our country, But We Can Definitely Live For Our Country": PM Modi

"I could not give my life for swaraj, but I decided to dedicate my life for swaraj and my country," PM Modi said at the event in New York.

Sep 22, 2024 22:24 (IST) "I Salute You All": PM Modi To Indian Diaspora

"I salute you all," PM Modi tells Indian diaspora

Sep 22, 2024 22:23 (IST) US President Biden Invited Me To His Home, An Honour For 140 Crore Indians: PM Modi

"US President Joe Biden invited me to his home. This was an honour for 140 crores Indians," PM Modi said at the community event in New York.

Sep 22, 2024 22:20 (IST) India And America Are Together In Festival Of Democracy: PM Modi

India and America are together in festival of democracy, PM Modi tells Indian community in New York.

Sep 22, 2024 22:16 (IST) For Me AI Is American-India: PM Modi

For the world, AI Means artificial intelligence. For me AI is American-India. This is the spirit and this is the new AI power for the world. this AI spirit has taken India-US ties to a whole new level.

Sep 22, 2024 22:15 (IST) Your Skill, Talent And Commitment Are Unmatched: PM Modi Tells Indian Community

You have connected India with America and America with India. Your skill, talent, and commitment are unmatched, PM Modi tells Indian community.

Sep 22, 2024 22:12 (IST) Diversity Is In Our Blood And Culture: PM Modi At Community Event In New York

We understand diversity, it's in our blood and culture: PM Modi at community event in New York. "No matter where we live, we contribute to that society. You have contributed to America in form of doctors, scientists, tech professionals. There was T20 world cup here and USA team performed so well. The Indians living here contributed for that team..world has seen that," he said.

Sep 22, 2024 22:10 (IST) Indian Community Always Been Country's Strongest Brand Ambassadors: PM Modi

Indian diaspora has always been the country's strongest brand ambassadors, PM Narendra Modi says at community event in New York.

Sep 22, 2024 21:40 (IST) PM Modi Arrives At Nassau Coliseum For Event, Set To Address Indian Community

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived at the Nassau Coliseum in New York where he will address the Indian diaspora.

A series of cultural performances was staged before his arrival at the Coliseum on Long Island.

On Saturday, he was in Wilmington, Delaware, to attend the Quad Leaders' Summit hosted by President Joe Biden.

"After programmes in Delaware, landed in New York. Eager to be among the diaspora at the community programme in the city and to take part in other programmes," Prime Minister Modi had posted on X earlier in the day on his arrival in New York.



Sep 22, 2024 21:38 (IST) Security Heightened For PM Modi's New York Rally

A tight security cordon has been laid around the Nassau Coliseum - the multi-purpose indoor arena in Uniondale, New York - where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally of the Indian diaspora on Sunday.

Federal, state, and local law enforcement have been put into service to provide full-proof security to the Prime Minister.

The Transportation Security Agency, which checks passengers at airports, is conducting a similar operation here, funnelling visitors through metal detectors, making them remove phones and metal objects, and checking their bags.



Sep 22, 2024 21:36 (IST) "Looking forward to 2025 QUAD Leaders Summit in India!": US envoy Garcetti

S Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, said on Sunday that he is thrilled to see the QUAD countries coming together to announce new initiatives, adding that he is looking forward to the QUAD Leaders Summit in India, taking place in 2025.

Sep 22, 2024 21:33 (IST) A Surprise Guest To Join PM Modi's Event

A surprise guest is expected to join the event after PM Modi finishes his address at the Nassau Coliseum in New York.

Sep 22, 2024 21:22 (IST) PM Modi's Address To Indian Community In New York

PM Modi to soon address the Indian community at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York. The stage is set.

Sep 22, 2024 20:21 (IST) PM Modi’s New York Rally Venue Has Hosted Legendary Entertainers, Politicians

Nassau Coliseum, the multi-purpose indoor arena in Uniondale, New York, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally of the Indian diaspora on Sunday has hosted near-mythical entertainment figures like Elvis Presley, The Jacksons, Madonna, and Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, and the Spice Girls. Last week, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump also held a campaign rally here. Formally known as the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in tribute to those who have served in the armed forces, it is about 50 kilometres from Manhattan with a 31-hectare campus and indoor arena with a capacity of 16,500 that can be increased by a couple of thousands for rallies.

Sep 22, 2024 19:35 (IST) "Diwali-Like Celebrations": Indian Community Members Ahead Of PM's US Address

A historic event is unfolding at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York, as 15,000 members of the Indian diaspora gather from 42 different states to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



While speaking to ANI, a member of the event organising committee, Jagdish Sewhani, said, "It is a historical event in Nassau Coliseum, Long Island, New York. It looks like we are celebrating Diwali here... 15,000 Indian diaspora have come here in New York from 42 different states.



"More than 500 artists are going to perform, and we all are awaiting PM Modi. It is the first time ever, that an Indian PM is coming to Long Island in 75 years. The mayor of Nassau County is so excited that he said that he is going to welcome the most popular leader, not only in India but in the world," he added.

Sep 22, 2024 19:34 (IST) Dhol-Tasha Beats Ring The New York Air As Indian Community Waits For PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday address the Indian diaspora at a mega event hosted at the Nassau Coliseum in New York, Long Island. The enthusiasm to catch a glimpse of the PM saw a line of people queuing up about five hours before the event, with artists from different groups playing their traditional music to welcome the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday address the Indian diaspora at a mega event hosted at the Nassau Coliseum in New York, Long Island. The enthusiasm to catch a glimpse of the PM saw a line of people queuing up about five hours before the event, with artists from different groups playing their traditional music to welcome the Prime Minister.

PM Modi is set to address the "Modi and US" programme around noon local time in New York.

Sep 22, 2024 18:18 (IST) "Excited To Hear Him": Indian Community Members Waiting Eagerly For PM Modi

The members of the Indian community are eagerly waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will address them later today at the New York stadium. "We are excited to hear him. We are happy that everyone is here," one of the members told Vishnu Som, Group Executive Editor, NDTV. "We hope that we get to see him here. We hope that he sees our efforts," said one of the performers.

Sep 22, 2024 17:52 (IST) Thousands Travel From Across US To Attend PM Modi's Event In Uniondale

More than 16,000 people - many of them travelling from all corners of the US overnight - are expected to gather at the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island on Sunday to give a thunderous welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and listen to his much-awaited speech at the community reception. "After programmes in Delaware, landed in New York. Eager to be among the diaspora at the community programme in the city and to take part in other programmes," PM Modi posted on X after landing in New York early Sunday morning, India time. This would be the second big event that Nassau County authorities will be handling in less than a week after former US President Donald Trump held an election rally at the Nassau Coliseum on Wednesday.



Sep 22, 2024 16:17 (IST) India Pledges $7.5 Million To Combat Cervical Cancer In Indo-Pacific Region

To strengthen the fight against cervical cancer, India has pledged a grant of USD 7.5 million to the testing, screening, and diagnosis of the disease in the Indo-Pacific region. Addressing the Cancer Moonshot event hosted by US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the Quad Leaders' Summit in Delaware on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the initiative would go a long way in providing affordable, accessible and quality health care to people in Indo-Pacific countries. The Quad Cancer Moonshot is a "groundbreaking partnership" to save lives in the Indo-Pacific region by combating cervical cancer. Through the initiative, the Quad countries comprising India, the US, Japan and Australia have committed to work together to address gaps in the cervical cancer care and treatment ecosystem in the Indo-Pacific countries.

Sep 22, 2024 14:10 (IST) PM Modi US Visit LIVE: India Signs Key Pacts

India has signed key agreements focused on a clean economy, fair economy and the IPEF Overarching arrangement under the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with the leaders at the Quad Summit in the US, the government has said.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, these pacts would facilitate development, access and deployment of clean energy and climate-friendly technologies.

Sep 22, 2024 12:39 (IST) PM Modi in US LIVE: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Addresses Media

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri spoke to reporters in New York during a special briefing on the first day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day visit to the US.

He said India is involved in a set of ongoing conversations with interlocutors on all sides to find a way to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"We are involved in a set of ongoing conversations with interlocutors on all sides. Obviously, the people see value in India's engagement in these conversations, and we are able to talk to multiple interlocutors," Mr Misri told reporters.

"This is not something that is going to have an outcome in the present stage because there is still quite a bit of work that remains to be done," he said in response to a question. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri spoke to reporters in New York during a special briefing on the first day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day visit to the US.

Sep 22, 2024 11:41 (IST) “Extremely Grateful To Biden”: PM Modi As US Hands Returns Indian Antiquities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep appreciation for Joe Biden for ensuring the return of 297 invaluable antiquities to India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep appreciation for Joe Biden for ensuring the return of 297 invaluable antiquities to India.

"Deepening cultural connect and strengthening the fight against illicit trafficking of cultural properties. I am extremely grateful to President Biden and the US Government for ensuring the return of 297 invaluable antiquities to India," he posted on X.



I am extremely grateful to President Biden and the US Government for ensuring the return of 297 invaluable antiquities to India. @POTUS@JoeBidenpic.twitter.com/0jziIYZ1GO - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2024

Sep 22, 2024 11:16 (IST) PM Modi Gifts Joe Biden A Silver Hand-Engraved Train Model, Jill A Pashmina Shawl

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gifted an antique silver hand-engraved train model to US President Joe Biden.

The train model was customised by inscribing "DELHI-DELAWARE" on the sides of the main carriage and "INDIAN RAILWAYS" on the sides of the engine in English and Hindi based on the standard format used on passenger trains in India.



PM Modi also gifted a Kashmiri pashmina shawl to First Lady Jill Biden.



Sep 22, 2024 10:29 (IST) PM Modi US Visit: India, US To Elevate Bilateral Ties To Expand Clean Energy Supply Chains

The US and India plan to elevate bilateral technical, financial, and policy support to expand complementary manufacturing capacity for building on existing clean energy cooperation between the two nations, according to the White House.

Sep 22, 2024 10:11 (IST) PM Narendra Modi, Joe Biden, Quad: Security Council To Space Tech: Key Takeaways Of Modi-Biden Meet In US

US President Joe Biden commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his historic visit to Ukraine and his message of peace amid the war with Russia. The US also backed permanent membership for India in the UN Security Council.

Sep 22, 2024 09:28 (IST) PM Modi in US: India To Award 50 Quad Scholarships

India has announced a new initiative to award fifty Quad scholarships, worth $5,00,000, to students from the Indo-Pacific to pursue a 4-year undergraduate engineering program at a Government of India-funded technical institution.

Sep 22, 2024 09:27 (IST) PM Modi in US: Quad Leaders Announce "MAITRI"

Quad partners have agreed to launch a "Maritime Initiative for Training in the Indo-Pacific" (MAITRI) to monitor and secure their waters, enforce their laws, and deter "unlawful behavior".

India will host the inaugural MAITRI workshop during its Quad Presidency in 2025.

Sep 22, 2024 09:26 (IST) PM Modi US Visit: Quad Ports Announced During Wilmington Summit

A "Quad Ports of the Future Partnership" has been announced to support sustainable and resilient port infrastructure development across the Indo-Pacific.

Through this new partnership, Quad partners intend to coordinate, exchange information, share best practices with partners in the region, and leverage resources to mobilize government and private sector investments in quality port infrastructure across the Indo-Pacific region.

The Quad leaders also announced the finalization of a Memorandum of Cooperation for the Semiconductor Supply Chains Contingency Network to facilitate collaboration in addressing semiconductor supply chain risks.

Sep 22, 2024 09:26 (IST) Key Takeaways From Quad Summit

Quad Cancer Moonshot The four leaders have launched a Quad Cancer Moonshot in a bid to reduce the number of lives lost to cancer in the Indo-Pacific, with an initial focus on cervical cancer. According to the statement, the Quad Cancer Moonshot is projected to save hundreds of thousands of lives over the coming decades. Quad-at-Sea Ship Observer Mission They also announced the first ever "Quad-at-Sea Ship Observer Mission" in 2025, which they said will improve interoperability and advance maritime safety between the Indian Coast Guard and its US, Japan, and Australian counterparts. Indo-Pacific Logistics Network A Quad Indo-Pacific Logistics Network pilot project was also launched today to support civilian response to natural disasters more rapidly and efficiently across the Indo-Pacific region.

Sep 22, 2024 08:36 (IST) US Hands Over 297 Indian Antiquities To India During PM Modi's Visit

During the visit of PM Modi to the US, as many as 297 Indian antiquities have been handed over to India.





Sep 22, 2024 08:23 (IST) Watch: Will Quad Survive Beyond November? Biden's Gesture. PM Modi By His Side

US President Joe Biden, one of the architects of the Quad grouping, was asked ahead of the Quad summit in Delaware if it would survive beyond November elections. The question was posed at the outgoing President - who is not seeking re-election - as he posed for a photo with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian and Japanese counterparts, Anthony Albanese and Fumio Kishida.

Sep 22, 2024 07:49 (IST) Quad Summit: US Supports India's Push For Permanent Seat In UN Security Council

President Joe Biden has told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the United States supports initiatives to reform global institutions to reflect India's important voice, including permanent membership for India in a "reformed" UNSC.

Sep 22, 2024 07:29 (IST) PM Modi Meets Australia's Anthony Albanese

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also held a meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the Quad Summit in Wilmington. They reaffirmed their commitment to "further deepen" bilateral ties, with PM Modi saying that he "cherishes the time-tested friendship" with Australia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also held a meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the Quad Summit in Wilmington. They reaffirmed their commitment to "further deepen" bilateral ties, with PM Modi saying that he "cherishes the time-tested friendship" with Australia.

"Held extensive discussions with PM Albanese. We seek to add even more momentum in areas like trade, security, space and culture. India greatly cherishes the time-tested friendship with Australia," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"Great to talk with Prime Minister @narendramodi today at the Quad Leaders Summit about ways to strengthen our partnership," Mr Albanese posted on X.

Sep 22, 2024 07:00 (IST) PM Modi Meets Japanese Counterpart Fumio Kishida

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the Quad Summit in the US. The two leaders reviewed the India-Japan relationship and talked about ways to expand the bilateral relations.

Had a very good meeting with PM Kishida. Discussed cooperation in infrastructure, semiconductors, defence, green energy and more. Strong India-Japan ties are great for global prosperity. @kishida230pic.twitter.com/qK4VJnUDtq - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2024 "Had a very good meeting with PM Kishida. Discussed cooperation in infrastructure, semiconductors, defence, green energy and more. Strong India-Japan ties are great for global prosperity," PM Modi posted on X.

He also thanked Mr Kishida for his leadership in advancing the Special Strategic & Global Partnership over the years.

Sep 22, 2024 06:55 (IST) "Glad To Have Met Quad Leaders, Discussions Were Fruitful": PM Modi After Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he was "glad" to have met Quad Leaders during today's Summit in Wilmington, Delaware.

"The discussions were fruitful, focusing on how Quad can keep working to further global good. We will keep working together in key sectors like healthcare, technology, climate change and capacity building," he said in a post and shared pictures with Joe Biden, Anthony Albanese and Fumio Kishida. Glad to have met Quad Leaders during today's Summit in Wilmington, Delaware. The discussions were fruitful, focusing on how Quad can keep working to further global good. We will keep working together in key sectors like healthcare, technology, climate change and capacity... pic.twitter.com/xVRlg9RYaF - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2024

Sep 22, 2024 06:53 (IST) Quad-at-Sea Ship Observer Mission To Be Held in 2025

The Quad nations also announced that the US Coast Guard, Japan Coast Guard, Australian Border Force, and Indian Coast Guard plan to launch a first-ever Quad-at-Sea Ship Observer Mission in 2025, to improve interoperability and advance maritime safety and continue with further missions in future years across the Indo-Pacific.

They also announced the launch of a Quad Indo-Pacific Logistics Network pilot project to pursue shared airlift capacity among the four nations and leverage the collective logistics strengths to support civilian response to natural disasters more rapidly and efficiently across the Indo-Pacific region.

Sep 22, 2024 06:51 (IST) Quad Announces Maritime Initiative For Training In Indo-Pacific

The Quad leaders also announced a new regional Maritime Initiative for Training in the Indo-Pacific (MAITRI), to enable their partners in the region to maximise tools provided through Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA) and other Quad partner initiatives to monitor and secure their waters, enforce their laws, and deter unlawful behaviour.

"We look forward to India hosting the inaugural MAITRI workshop in 2025. Furthermore, we welcome the launch of a Quad maritime legal dialogue to support efforts to uphold the rules-based maritime order in the Indo-Pacific. In addition, Quad partners intend to layer new technology and data into IPMDA over the coming year to continue to deliver cutting edge capability and information to the region," the declaration said.

Sep 22, 2024 06:50 (IST) "Quad Cancer Moonshot" Announced After Key Meeting

The leaders of the four countries have announced the Quad Cancer Moonshot, a groundbreaking partnership to save lives in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Building on the Quad's successful partnership during the COVID-19 pandemic, our collective investments to address cancer in the region, our scientific and medical capabilities, and contributions from our private and non-profit sectors, we will collaborate with partner nations to reduce the burden of cancer in the region," the leaders said in a joint statement.

The Quad Cancer Moonshot will focus initially on combatting cervical cancer-a preventable cancer that continues to claim many lives-in the Indo-Pacific region while laying the groundwork to address other forms of cancer as well.

Sep 22, 2024 06:49 (IST) "Quad More Strategically Aligned Than Ever," Says Joint Statement

The four-member Quad is a force for good and is more strategically aligned than ever before, a joint declaration issued after the meeting of the grouping's leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has said.

"Four years since elevating the Quad to a leader-level format, the Quad is more strategically aligned than ever before and is a force for good that delivers real, positive, and enduring impact for the Indo-Pacific," said the Wilmington Declaration issued after the fourth in-person Quad Summit.

"We celebrate the fact that over just four years, Quad countries have built a vital and enduring regional grouping that will buttress the Indo-Pacific for decades to come," the declaration said.

"As four leading maritime democracies in the Indo-Pacific, we unequivocally stand for the maintenance of peace and stability across this dynamic region, as an indispensable element of global security and prosperity," it said, adding the grouping strongly opposes any destabilising or unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo by force or coercion.



Sep 22, 2024 02:14 (IST) Quad Summit Begins - PM Modi Joins Leaders From US, Australia, Japan

The Quad leaders' summit has begun in Wilmington, Delaware - the home state of President Joe Biden. PM Modi joined leaders from US, Australia and Japan for the annual summit. The leaders have made their opening remarks as the summit began and are now holding closed-door talks on major regional and global issues.



This is the farewell summit for Joe Biden, who is not standing for a second term as US Presiednt. It is also the last summit for Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.



The Quad meeting is scheduled to last for the next few hours.



Sep 22, 2024 00:47 (IST) PM Modi and President Biden during their bilateral meeting exchanged views on global and regional issues, including the Indo-Pacific region and beyond, the Ministry of External Affairs said. 🇮🇳-🇺🇸|Further advancing the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.



PM @narendramodi & @POTUS@JoeBiden held bilateral talks in Wilmington, Delaware today. In a special gesture, the meeting was hosted by President Biden at his residence.



Discussions focused on ways to... pic.twitter.com/DJYBSaZgWI - Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 21, 2024

Sep 22, 2024 00:32 (IST) India And US Conclude Bilateral Talks

Bilateral talks between India and the United States have concluded. The Quad Leaders' Summit will begin soon.

Sep 22, 2024 00:16 (IST) "Each Time We Sit Down...": Joe Biden On Meeting PM Modi



The United States' partnership with India is stronger, closer, and more dynamic than any time in history.



Prime Minister Modi, each time we sit down, I'm struck by our ability to find new areas of cooperation. Today was no different. pic.twitter.com/TdcIpF23mV - President Biden (@POTUS) September 21, 2024

Sep 22, 2024 00:13 (IST) "A Welcome I Will Always Cherish": PM Modi On Arriving In US

From Delhi to Delaware...a welcome I will always cherish. pic.twitter.com/ahhsoLAmfv - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2024

Sep 21, 2024 23:42 (IST) PM Modi hosted by President Joe Biden at his home for a bilateral meeting.

A warm and special beginning to an important visit.



In a special gesture @POTUS Joe Biden hosts PM @narendramodi at his residence.



PM @narendramodi warmly received by @POTUS Joe Biden at Greenville, Delaware ahead of their bilateral meeting. pic.twitter.com/U85Oa8ljZB - Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 21, 2024

Sep 21, 2024 23:40 (IST) Joe Biden Welcomes PM Modi With A Hug At Delaware Home

US President Joe Biden and PM Modi shared a huh at Mr Biden's personal residence in Delaware.



Sep 21, 2024 23:13 (IST) Joe Biden Welcomes PM Modi With A Hug

US President Joe Biden welcomed PM Modi with a hug as the two leaders met at Mr Biden's home in Greenville, Delaware for bilateral discussions.





US President Joe Biden welcomed PM Modi with a hug as the two leaders met at Mr Biden's home in Greenville, Delaware for bilateral discussions.

Sep 21, 2024 22:58 (IST) PM Modi Begins Bilateral Talks With Joe Biden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden ahead of the Quad Leaders' Summit today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden ahead of the Quad Leaders' Summit today.

Several key agreements are likely to be signed during the bilateral meet. A multi-billion dollar deal in which India plans to acquire 31 predator drones from the US will also be discussed.

Sep 21, 2024 22:10 (IST) PM Modi To Meet US President Joe Biden, Quad Leaders Soon

Prime Minister Modi's visit will start with a bilateral meeting between the United States and India, where he and Joe Biden will discuss several key issues in an effort to further strengthen India-US ties.

Sep 21, 2024 21:39 (IST) PM Modi In US For Quad Summit, Bilateral Meet With President Biden



Landed in Philadelphia. Today's programme will be focused on the Quad Summit and the bilateral meeting with @POTUS@JoeBiden. I am sure the discussions throughout the day will contribute to making our planet better and addressing key global challenges. pic.twitter.com/BeWTU46UPe - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2024

Sep 21, 2024 21:34 (IST) PM Modi Receives "Energetic Welcome"

PM Modi shared photos on X of his interaction with the Indian Community upon his arrival at Philadelphia airport in US today.

An energetic welcome in Philadelphia! Our diaspora's blessings are greatly cherished. pic.twitter.com/vwIc9dB2yv - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2024

Sep 21, 2024 21:32 (IST) "It's Always A Delight To Interact": PM Modi To Meet Indian Community In New York

PM Modi will meet the Indian community on Sunday. He will address the 'Modi & US Programme' in New York City. The Indian community has distinguished itself in the USA, making a positive impact across diverse sectors. It's always a delight to interact with them. At around 9:30 PM India time on Sunday, 22nd September, I will address the @ModiandUS programme in New York City. Let's... - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2024

Sep 21, 2024 21:27 (IST) PM Modi Arrives At Hotel DuPont In Wilmington Ahead Of Quad Leaders' Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Hotel Du Pont in Delaware on Saturday ahead of the Quad Leaders' Summit. It is set to take place in US President Joe Biden's hometown.



Sep 21, 2024 21:15 (IST) PM Modi Welcomed In US By Members Of Indian Community



Sep 21, 2024 20:57 (IST) PM Modi Welcomed In US By Members Of Indian Community

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by members of the Indian community upon his arrival at Philadelphia airport in US today.

Sep 21, 2024 20:52 (IST) PM Modi's First Visit To US In 2014

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Barack Obama in 2014 that the size of the then-US president's car was almost as big as the house his mother lived in, India's Ambassador to the United States Vinay Kwatra has said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Barack Obama in 2014 that the size of the then-US president's car was almost as big as the house his mother lived in, India's Ambassador to the United States Vinay Kwatra has said.

It was Prime Minister Modi's first visit to the country after becoming prime minister the same year.

Sep 21, 2024 20:02 (IST) India Should Support Principles Of Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity: US NSA Jake Sullivan

Jake Sullivan, the National Security Adviser of the United States, has said India should step up and support the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, referring to the Russia-Ukraine war. His remark came ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden.

The ongoing war and PM Modi's visit to Ukraine is expected come up n the Modi-Biden bilateral meeting at the US president's Wilmington residence in Delaware on the margins of the Quad summit on Saturday, Mr Sullivan said.

"The United States has been clear about our view that Russia's brutal war of aggression against Ukraine flouted every norm and principle of international law, (and) that countries like India should step up and support the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added.

Sep 21, 2024 19:47 (IST) PM Modi Lands In US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed at the Philadelphia airport in the US ahead of the Quad Summit. #PMModiInUS#PMModi#USpic.twitter.com/uUbQOd1jSr - NDTV (@ndtv) September 21, 2024

Sep 21, 2024 19:33 (IST) Garba Dancers Set To Perform In US To Welcome PM Modi



Sep 21, 2024 19:29 (IST) Indian Community Awaits Arrival Of PM Modi In Delaware

The Indian community from different cities of the US are awaiting the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi near Philadelphia International Airport and the Hotel Dupont in Delaware.

The PM will commence his three-day visit to the US by attending the Quad Summit that will be hosted by US President Joe Biden at his hometown Wilmington.

"I look forward to the deliberations at the Summit. I will also be having a bilateral meeting with President Biden. In New York, I will be attending the Summit of the Future. I will also be addressing a community programme in the city," the PM had posted on X.

I will be on a visit to USA, where I will take part in various programmes. I will attend the Quad Summit being hosted by President Biden at his hometown Wilmington. I look forward to the deliberations at the Summit. I will also be having a bilateral meeting with President Biden.... - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2024

Sep 21, 2024 19:21 (IST) PM Modi To Attend Quad Summit In US

The annual Quad summit at US President Joe Biden's hometown Wilmington tonight is expected to finalise initiatives to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the major global strategic event.

There will be a strong focus on peace, progress and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Read more





Sep 21, 2024 19:04 (IST) BJP Hits Back At Congress For Criticism On US Visit, Says PM To Represent 140 crore Indians

Countering Congress' criticism of PM Narendra Modi's visit to the US, BJP MP Anurag Thakur said the PM is "representing India as the PM of 140 crore Indians".

"Might be the Congress' ecosystem has failed to understand that during his visit to the US, PM Modi is representing India as the PM of 140 crore Indians. If Congress' ecosystem opposes PM Modi like this, the country will never accept them. Rahul Gandhi should be ashamed of shaking hands with those who oppose India and apologise to the country," Mr Thakur told news agency ANI.

Sep 21, 2024 18:50 (IST) Quad Leaders To Use "Strongest Language" Against North Korea, South China Sea: US Official



At the Quad Summit, The United States, India, Australia and Japan will use "some of the strongest language" on North Korea and the South China Sea, a senior US administration official said as per news agency IANS.

"I will say that the Quad agenda always focuses on a wide range of strategic profits in the Indo-Pacific that absolutely includes considerations with respect to the PRC, including on the economic front, in the maritime space and elsewhere," the official said, referring to China by its official name, the People's Republic of China.

"But it will also include a focus on the DPRK and several other key considerations as well. I will say that I think you can expect to see in the upcoming joint statement...some of the strongest language that the Quad has ever produced, particularly on the South China Sea and on North Korea," the official was quoted as saying by IANS.

Sep 21, 2024 18:20 (IST) "Thanks To India's Leadership": US Official On Maritime Cooperation Expansion to Indian Ocean



The Quad Summit on Saturday in Delaware is poised to announce the expansion of their joint maritime security operations in the Indian Ocean and closer coastguard integration throughout the Indo-Pacific.

Leaders of the United States, Australia, India and Japan are set to announce on Saturday the expansion of the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA) initiative from Southeast Asia into the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), the White House said.

Thanking India's leadership, the White House further said that this expansion will help monitor illegal fishing and other illegal activities in waters where China's influence is growing. The development comes amid rising tensions in the East and South China seas in the face of an increasingly aggressive Chinese military.

A senior Biden administration official, while elaborating on the IPMDA initiative said, "In addition to the coverage, IPMDA is already providing to our partners in Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands to help them monitor their water for illegal fishing and other illegal activities. It will also expand that coverage to include the Indian Ocean region, thanks to India's leadership."

The maritime initiative which seeks to keep a check on illegal activities on seas was first launched at the Quad Leaders Summit in Tokyo two years ago.



Sep 21, 2024 18:17 (IST) Will Have Bilateral Meeting With Biden: PM Modi Ahead Of US Visit



Prime Minister Narendra Modi who commenced his three-day visit to the US on Saturday said he will take part in various programs and will have a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden.

Sep 21, 2024 18:17 (IST) PM Modi's US Visit: Joe Biden To Host Quad Summit At His High School



Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in the US for the Quad Summit, US President Joe Biden hosted Australian PM Anthony Albanese for a one-on-one meeting at his Delaware house on Friday.