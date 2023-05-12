Linda Yaccarino Frontrunner In Twitter CEO Race: 5 Facts About NBC Exec

Linda Yaccarino has been with NBCUniversal for more than a decade, where she has been an industry advocate for finding better ways to measure the effectiveness of advertising. As head of NBCU's advertising sales, she was key in the launch of the company's ad-supported Peacock streaming service.

Yaccarino had served 19 years at Turner Entertainment and has been credited with dragging the network's ad sales operation into the digital future.

She is an alumna of Penn State University, having studied liberal arts and telecommunications.

Yaccarino interviewed Musk at an advertising conference in Miami last month. At the conference, Yaccarino encouraged the audience to welcome Musk with applause and lauded his work ethic.