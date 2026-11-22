North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is increasing his country's nuclear weapons stockpile while ignoring US President Donald Trump's attempts to contact him.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Trump tried to contact Kim last year through official phone lines and other communication channels. However, nobody from North Korea responded.

Trump then decided to send Kim a letter. People familiar with the matter told the outlet that White House officials made a plan to deliver the letter through North Korea's office at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York.

A group of US officials waited outside the office. When a North Korean diplomat walked past them, they quickly handed him the letter. However, the diplomat later placed the unopened letter in front of a US representative during a UN meeting.

During Trump's first term, the two leaders met three times. Their main aim was to get North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons. But Kim now appears to have no interest in doing so. He also seems unwilling to rebuild his relationship with Trump.

Trump recently tried to arrange another meeting with Kim during his Asia trip. Both sides discussed the possibility of meeting at the last minute. However, Kim set some conditions that the US could not accept, according to reports.

A US intelligence report last year also pointed to this problem. It said, "Kim has no intention of negotiating away his strategic weapons programs."

Since Kim last met Trump in 2019, North Korea's nuclear stockpile has increased from an estimated 20-30 warheads to around 60. The country has also developed solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs). These missiles can reach the US.

North Korea has also become closer to Russia and is making money through cryptocurrency thefts. In a speech in February, Kim said the US could have peaceful relations with North Korea if it accepted the country's nuclear programme. Otherwise, he warned, the two countries would face "eternal confrontation."

Before his Asia trip, Trump asked his aides to arrange a meeting with Kim. They also met again at the Korean Demilitarised Zone and shook hands. However, the meeting did not lead to any major agreement.

On January 1, 2017, Kim announced that North Korea was preparing to test its first intercontinental ballistic missile. The missile would be able to reach the US. Trump responded on social media, saying, "It won't happen!"

Trump later said he wanted North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons. Speaking about possible talks, he said, "It would be very easy for me to make a simple deal and claim victory. I don't want to do that. I want them to get rid of their nukes."

In September 2018, Trump spoke about his relationship with Kim at a rally. He said, "They fell in love."

The two leaders met again in 2019. During the second meeting, Kim offered to shut down some facilities at North Korea's main Yongbyon nuclear complex. In return, he wanted the US to remove UN sanctions that restricted trade with his country.

North Korea has now developed solid-fuel missiles. These can be filled with fuel in advance and launched from moving vehicles. This makes them harder to detect before launch. In 2022, North Korea supported Russia after it invaded Ukraine. Later that year, US officials said North Korea was sending rockets and artillery shells to Russia.

According to the WSJ report, North Korea recently carried out the biggest cryptocurrency theft in history. It stole more than $6 billion from cryptocurrency exchange Binance.