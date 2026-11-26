North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country should diversify the use of tactical nuclear weapons, state media reported Thursday, stressing that its nuclear capabilities were now a "reality".

Kim made the remarks during an inspection of a nuclear weapons research facility on Wednesday at an unspecified location, following repeated declarations that Pyongyang will not abandon its nuclear weapons.

He stressed that the country "should focus on enabling the use of tactical nuclear weapons for various missions across multiple domains", the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) quoted him as saying, without elaborating.

"This was an important and urgent task arising from both the military value of tactical nuclear weapons in modern warfare," he added.

Photos released by KCNA show Kim -- flanked by two officials -- looking at rows of what appear to be nuclear warheads, with parts of the objects blurred and some featuring red-painted nose cones.

Another image showed Kim inspecting a series of partially blurred metallic cylindrical devices mounted on wheeled stands.

Reiterating his country's commitment to nuclear weapons, Kim said: "Our nuclear policy is a cornerstone of safeguarding the sovereignty of the Republic, enshrined in the supreme law of the state".

"No one has the right to force us to violate our constitution or attempt to amend it," he added.

"Our nuclear capabilities are now a reality."

Kim also accused Washington of seeking to replicate its AUKUS security pact in Northeast Asia by encouraging its regional allies to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, in an apparent rebuke of Seoul's efforts to acquire such vessels.

The North is estimated to possess dozens of nuclear weapons.

US President Donald Trump, who met Kim three times during his first term in an effort to curb the North's nuclear programme, said in August that it had 57 "very powerful" nuclear weapons.

Seoul estimates that the North possesses between 80 and 120 nuclear weapons.

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