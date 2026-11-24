The powerful sister of North Korea's supreme leader threatened Tuesday to close Switzerland's diplomatic office just weeks after it opened, in retaliation for new sanctions imposed by the European country.

In a statement carried by state news agency KCNA, Kim Yo Jong, sister of Kim Jong Un, denounced new Swiss sanctions on a camp in the North Korean city of Wonsan attended by Chinese and Russian children.

The Songdowon International Children's Camp has been accused of helping to indoctrinate Ukrainian children brought from Russian-occupied territories.

The rebuke comes just weeks after Switzerland's foreign minister visited Pyongyang where he discussed normalizing relations.

"It is my view that the Swiss diplomatic office has spontaneously lost justification for its existence," Kim Yo Jong said in a statement.

"I will advise our Foreign Ministry to strictly examine the issue of withdrawing the Swiss diplomatic office from Pyongyang in a few days and take a relevant measure," she added.

The diplomatic office was formally reopened in late October around the time of Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis's visit -- the first such visit by a Swiss minister since 2003.

Switzerland sanctioned the camp on November 4, accusing it of participating in the "transfer of Ukrainian children from temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine" to North Korea and contributing to "efforts aimed at the ideological conditioning and russification of Ukrainian children".

The Swiss diplomatic office reports to the Swiss embassy in Beijing, which handles diplomatic and consular relations with North Korea.

At the time of the visit, Bern said it noted that it "rigorously applies UN sanctions" on North Korea.

But the latest sanctions on the summer camp have been met with a strong rebuke.

"It is very doubtful whether we can get something in the relations with Bern, which denies the sovereignty of the DPRK and even the freedom and human rights of its people, following the lead of London and Brussels," Kim Yo Jong also said in her statement.

Switzerland is one of the few Western countries to maintain a dialogue with Pyongyang.

North Korea maintains an embassy in Bern.

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