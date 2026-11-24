South Korea's government said a suspected North Korean aircraft had breached its airspace near a small eastern island on Tuesday after ordering residents to head to shelters.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety initially reported that a Russian aircraft had breached South Korean airspace and told residents of Ulleung Island to move to underground facilities or take shelter inside buildings. The government later lifted the evacuation order, and later revised its assessment to describe the aircraft as possibly being North Korean.

The government and military did not immediately release more details.

There were no immediate reports of accidents or major disruptions on the island, which has a population of around 9,000. Ulleung suffered a major scare in 2022, when North Korea fired more than 20 missiles into the sea amid heightened inter-Korean tensions. One missile headed toward the island, triggering air raid sirens and prompting residents to evacuate.

Relations between the Koreas have deteriorated sharply in recent years, with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un cutting off all cooperation and diplomacy with the South while describing Seoul as a permanent enemy amid a prolonged freeze in larger nuclear negotiations with the United States. Animosity spiked further after three South Korean frontline soldiers were injured in September by what the South's military concluded were mines planted by North Korea south of the border.

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