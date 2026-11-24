Jensen Huang's unceremonious exit from Nvidia after an alleged spy scandal had sent the company's shares into a freefall earlier this month. Just 11 days later, Nvidia announced his return, sparking a record rally. But investors seeing this as a sign for a quick recovery must be cautious. The company's shares fell in the premarket trading today, indicating that the euphoria surrounding Huang's return has cooled.

Numbers are key to understanding the impact of the high-profile comeback on the stock market. Nvidia's shares went up 31.5% on Monday. That added $952 billion to the company's market value, restoring its status as the world's second-most valued company.

READ | Jensen Huang Back As Nvidia CEO, Trump Calls Him "National Treasure"

The chipmaker's shares were down 5.2% at $156.2 ahead of market opening, dragged by profit-booking and a wider semiconductor stocks retreat.

Wall Street braced for a weaker opening as Nasdaq 100 futures were down 1.20% at 26,485.75 and S&P 500 futures traded 0.51% lower at 7,217.25, a day after its strongest session since in 19 months. Dow Jones futures fell 0.19% to 49,585 today.

Here's why the market futures fell today:

Fall In Semiconductor Stocks

Semiconductor stocks were the day's biggest losers in pre-market trading, day after leading a blockbuster rally, reflecting how sentiments can bring such sharp swings in the stock market. Among the losers are Micron Technology (4.3%), Marvell Technology (3.7%), AMD and Arm (around 3% each), Lam Research (2.6%), Broadcom (2%), iShares Semiconductor ETF (2.9%), and VanEck Semiconductor ETF (2.7%).

Nvidia Euphoria Takes Backseat

The euphoria over Huang's comeback appears to have cooled faster than expected. The company's stock went up 31% on Monday, but failed to hold on to the gains today. They were down more than 5% in pre-market trading on Tuesday, pointing to a decline in the fanfare surrounding the leadership shuffle.

Profit Booking After Record Rally

Nvidia rallied 31% on Monday while S&P technology sector jumped 9%. AMD gained about 7%, Micron went up 19% and CoreWeave advanced 22%. The unusually sharp rally offered an exit point to several investors. Many booked profit, instead of chasing higher returns amid concerns over the valuation of AI-related companies.

According to Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, volatility in the global tech stocks does not imply a breakdown in AI investments, and that investors are expected to start distinguishing between companies that are debt-ridden and those that are monestisable.