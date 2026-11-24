Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) has been trending across social media, with fans eagerly discussing the highly anticipated video game. Joining the online conversation, fast-food chain KFC shared a humorous post about Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia as CEO, joking that he had taken a week off to play GTA 6.

Soon after Nvidia announced Huang's return as its President and CEO on November 23, KFC shared a one-line post on X. The fast-food chain wrote that Huang had taken a week off to play GTA 6.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned from his top position at the chipmaker he co-founded on November 12, following reports about his alleged extramarital affairs. However, he has now been reinstated and returned to the position he had left. Connecting his absence to the comeback, KFC joked that Huang had taken a break from work to play KFC before making his return.

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Nvidia has reinstated Jensen Huang as its President, Chief Executive and board director. The decision came after the company had earlier accepted his resignation following reports about his alleged links to a Chinese espionage operation and claims of multiple extramarital affairs.

The company's board unanimously approved his return after holding a series of discussions with Huang. Nvidia also said that its board had sought opinions from senior US government officials before making the decision.

Social Media Reaction

The post quickly attracted attention, with social media users joining in on the joke.

One user commented, "No way KFC posted this."

Another user noted, "It all makes sense now."

"Bro just took a week off to play GTA and eat KFC," added a third user.