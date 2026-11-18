The Bank of Nvidia - which AI startups, computing providers and model developers around the world have come to depend on for multibillion-dollar investments and financial backstops - is becoming more discriminating.

Colette Kress, who was appointed as Nvidia Corp.'s interim chief executive officer following the ouster of Jensen Huang, used the terms "disciplined" and "rigorous" to describe the greater level of scrutiny the company will apply to its future investments across the AI supply chain. Her remarks signal a shift in strategy for Nvidia, which has spent the past few years shoveling more than $100 billion into equity stakes and other types of financial backing for companies including OpenAI, Anthropic PBC, CoreWeave Inc. and Marvell Technology Inc.

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During his time as CEO, Huang likened AI to a five-layer cake, and he invested at every layer. Embracing his role as the AI boom's unofficial banker, he made splashy Oprah-style announcements, pointing to startup founders from a stage and declaring, "I'm investing in you. I'm investing in you. I'm investing in you. I give you money. I give you money."

Huang fought back against critics who've described his deals with customers as "circular" and who warned that his investments threaten to artificially inflate demand for AI and computing.

Kress echoed some of Huang's past remarks on Tuesday - and then made it clear that the company is turning a new page: "We are proud of the role that we have played so far in supporting the ecosystem," Kress said in an earnings call with analysts on Tuesday. "As the market matures and additional sources of capital become available, we are rigorously evaluating future investments, commitments and guarantees."

An emerging class of neoclouds, companies that sell AI computing power, have the most to lose should Nvidia pull back on financing. The industry has already come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks for its heavy borrowing. CoreWeave saw its shares plunge by more than 70% from its all-time high and its bonds traded at distressed levels.

"Nvidia is likely to use its balance sheet for suppliers over neocloud financing," said Mandeep Singh, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. The company said its supply commitments now total $390 billion, fueled primarily by memory-chip purchases.

Kress emphasized that Nvidia's non-investment-grade customers - which includes the publicly traded neoclouds and all the private companies - are going need to line up customers to use the Nvidia chips they're buying. "We will be needing an understanding," she said, of whether "they have that solid offtake."

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Kress also made clear that Nvidia will focus on helping data center customers that have secured land, energy and buildings to house and power its chips. That's not necessarily a new policy for the chip giant, but going forward, Kress said, it will "probably one of our top priorities."

All this means Nvidia's hyperscaler customers, the biggest cloud providers with investment-grade ratings, "will likely be a bigger driver of sales compared to neoclouds," Singh said.

Nvidia's investment strategy will ultimately be dictated by its permanent CEO. Harvey Jones, who was appointed last week as the company's first board chair, said on the earnings call that the board is in no rush to expedite the hiring of Huang's permanent replacement.

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In the meantime, Kress made it clear that, under her leadership, the company is going to be taking a "very strong look in terms of the types of companies that we would want to help."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)