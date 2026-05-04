Japanese Woman Sets World Record By Playing Super Mario Games For Over 60 Hours

Playing video games for hours is common, but crossing the 60-hour mark is rare. A gamer from Japan has now set a new record with an extended Super Mario marathon. Audrey Mina set the record for the longest video game marathon playing games in the Super Mario series, with a total time of 60 hours 17 minutes and 58 seconds.

She completed the marathon at her gaming desk in Chiyoda, where she played games featuring the popular Italian plumber from May 2 to May 5. Audrey live-streamed her record-breaking attempt on her YouTube channel, where she has 125,000 subscribers, and received continuous support from viewers who posted comments to cheer her throughout the 60-hour session.

As per marathon rules, she earned five minutes of rest for every hour of gameplay, and participants can either take short hourly breaks or save them for longer rest periods.

Her effort helped her surpass the previous record of 50 hours set by Dan Ryckert in 2011.

In another record, Mitsugu Kikai owns the largest collection of Super Mario memorabilia, with 5,441 items.

Meanwhile, a speedrunner known as averge11 set the record for the fastest completion of Super Mario Bros. in 2025, finishing the game in 4 minutes 54.415 seconds.