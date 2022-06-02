'Hope Will Smith, Chris Rock Will Reconcile After Oscars Slap': Jada Pinkett-Smith

Until now, Ms Jadas comments about the Oscars slap have been slim.

Months after the infamous Oscars slap, Jada Pinkett Smith called on her husband Will Smith to reconcile with Chris Rock. Speaking on the latest episode of her Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, Ms Pinkett-Smith turned her husband's blow up into a teachable moment about alopecia areata - the hair loss disorder that affects her and millions of others.

Looking straight down the barrel of the camera, Ms Pinkett-Smith started the show by saying, “This is a really important Red Table Talk on alopecia. Considering what I've been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars.”

“Now about Oscar night: My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile,” she added.

Mr Smith had slapped Mr Rock on stage in March after the comedian joked, “Jada, I Love You. ‘GI Jane 2,' can't wait to see it,” in reference to Ms Pinkett-Smith's shaved head, similar to that of Demi Moore in the 1997 movie. Mr Smith subsequently apologised to Mr Rock but was banned from the ceremony for 10 years by the film academy.

During the Red Table Talk, Ms Pinkett-Smith said, “The state of the world today, we need them both, and we actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that's keep figuring out this thing called life together.”

Until now, Ms Pinkett-Smith's comments about the Oscars slap have been slim. Days after the telecast, she briefly addressed the moment on Instagram, writing, “This is a season for healing and I'm here for it”.

No public plans have been announced for Will Smith and Chris Rock to convene at the Red Table.

Ms Pinkett-Smith's mother Adrienne Banfield Norris and daughter Willow Smith discuss a wide range of topics on Red Table Talk. Her guests on the latest show included the mother of a 12-year-old girl, Rio Allred, who was bullied over her hair loss and died by suicide, as well as a physician who explained the different types of the disorder.