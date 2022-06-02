Watch: Johnny Depp Spotted In UK Pub Minutes Before Winning Defamation Trial Against Amber Heard

Mr Depp was spotted 20 minutes before the verdict was announced. (File)

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp was spotted having drinks in a pub in Newcastle, UK, shortly before it was announced that he won his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

“Met Johnny Depp in Bridge Tavern Newcastle just now... that was quite surreal,” Twitter user Gary Spedding tweeted about 20 minutes before the verdict was set to be announced.

Met Johnny Depp in Bridge Tavern Newcastle just now... that was quite surreal pic.twitter.com/upe2BHsZ4G — Gary Spedding (@GarySpedding) June 1, 2022

In another social media video, Mr Depp was seen leaving the pub shortly before the verdict.

According to the Independent, Mr Depp watched the verdict from the United Kingdom as he wasn't able to be present physically at the US court due to previously scheduled work commitments made before the trial. Notably, Mr Depp has been appearing at a number of concerts during Jeff Beck's tour in Sheffield and London.

Amber Heard, on the other hand, arrived at the court in Virginia to hear the verdict in person. Jurors reached a verdict in Mr Depp's multi-million dollar lawsuit after just short of 13 hours of deliberation on Wednesday.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor was awarded $15 million while Ms Heard, despite losing her case, was awarded $2 million by the jury. Mr Depp won on all three counts of his defamation lawsuit after the jury substantiated the claim that his ex-wife sullied his reputation and damaged his career when she wrote about becoming a “public figure representing domestic abuse” following the couple's split.

Following the verdict, Mr Depp said that the jury “gave me my life back”. "From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome," he said.

Amber Heard said that she was disappointed “beyond words” by the verdict. She said that she was “heartbroken” by the outcome and added that the verdict “sets back” the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.