'Jury Gave Me My Life Back': Johnny Depp After Defamation Verdict

Johnny Depp on Wednesday welcomed the verdict from a six-week defamation case over bitterly contested allegations of domestic abuse between him and his ex-wide Amber Heard.

"The jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled," Depp said in a statement after the jury awarded him $15 million in damages and just $2 million to Heard.

"From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome," he said.

