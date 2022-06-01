Johnny Depp, Awaiting Verdict In Amber Heard Defamation Case, Performs Again In London, Kate Moss Attends Concert

Johnny Depp performing with guitarist Jeff Beck in London on Tuesday.

Actor Johnny Depp performed with guitarist Jeff Beck for the third time on Tuesday, waiting for the jury's verdict in the $50 million defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

He had already performed with Beck twice before - at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday and in Sheffield on Sunday.

Supermodel Kate Moss attended the concert, according to Fox News, less than a week after she testified and defended the actor against allegations levelled by Ms Heard.

The outlet further said in the report that she was invited as his guest.

Ms Moss, who dated Mr Depp in the 1990s, testified via a video link on his behalf after Ms Heard gave her name while recounting the violent behaviour of her ex-husband. The supermodel told jurors that he was never violent with her, after Ms Heard's claim that she was once pushed down a flight of stairs by Mr Depp.

Meanwhile, the crowd at the concert gave Mr Depp a standing ovation and cheered “We love you” as the actor played guitar, New York Post reported.

Standing ovation for the incredible @jeffbeckmusic and #JohnnyDepp after their amazing performance! Johnny looked so happy and content doing what he loves! Thank you to the @RoyalAlbertHall#jeffbeck#JohnnyDepp#RoyalAlbertHallpic.twitter.com/R87SN97Txr — Belle Cole WMA (@ColeWelding) June 1, 2022

Mr Depp and Mr Beck were seen waving together and hugging each other on stage.

After an explosive six-week trial, the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case is now in the hands of the jury. Mr Depp is suing Ms Heard in Virginia's Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post, describing herself as victim of domestic abuse. Ms Heard is countersuing Mr Depp for $100 million, accusing the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star of defaming her.

The seven-member jury is currently deliberating on the case. The jury members met for about two hours on Friday after closing arguments and seven hours on Tuesday after a three-day holiday weekend.

No timeframe has been announced for a verdict, but a BBC report said on Tuesday that it could come “anytime”.