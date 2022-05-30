Watch: Johnny Depp Gives Surprise Performance At UK Concert After Defamation Trial's Closing Arguments

Internet users are divided over Johnny Depp's appearance.

Hollywood star Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance in Sheffield, UK, on Sunday for a special performance alongside English guitarist Jeff Beck, who is on his European tour.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor and Mr Beck rocked out to their 2020 collaboration Isolation - a remake of the John Lenon song released in 1970. Deadline reported that the pair also performed covers of Marvin Gay's What's Going On and Jimi Hendrix's Little Wing.

JOHNNY SINGING ISOLATION OMG pic.twitter.com/ASbZ2yqee9 — carpe (@salveogvm) May 29, 2022

It is to mention that Mr Depp flew straight from Virginia, US, to join his music collaborator Jeff Beck on his tour. His appearance comes just days after his legal team entered their closing statements in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Also Read | Video Of Johnny Depp Hugging Lawyer After Closing Argument Leaves Internet "Speechless"

Mr Depp's fans erupted with joy on social media and described the Hollywood actor's performance as “amazing” and “awesome set”. One user wrote, “Johnny is an absolute mad man…leaves court Friday..playing a gig in Sheffield UK Sunday.. with Jeff Beck..mind blown.” “He finally gets to breathe and do what he loves! Good for him,” added another.

However, not all were impressed by Mr Depp's surprise performance. They called out the actor for his actions following the defamation case and said, “So Johnny Depp is on tour with Jeff Beck. That's the domestic abuse victim waiting for his defamation case verdict. The one who's been cancelled." Another user sarcastically wrote, “Poor tortured, traumatised victim of domestic abuse Johnny Depp drowning his sorrows in playing gigs,” adding, “I'm in London I'm very tempted to turn up to the RAH with an #IStandWithAmberHeard sign tomorrow”.

Meanwhile, it is to mention that Mr Depp's six-week-long court case is now in the hands of the jury to decide if Ms Heard defamed the Hollywood actor in an opinion piece she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018. Mr Depp is demanding $50 million in the case, claiming that the domestic abuse allegations have caused irreparable damage to his career and reputation.

Also Read | "I Hope They...": Elon Musk's Post-Trial Wish For Johnny Depp-Amber Heard

Amber Heard, on the other hand, is countersuing Mr Depp, accusing him of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

The televised case has been ongoing since April 11 and now a decision is expected as early as Tuesday, Deadline reported.