'I Hope They...': Elon Musk's Post-Trial Wish For Johnny Depp-Amber Heard

A day after the jury began deliberations in the defamation case between actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, billionaire Elon Musk on Saturday called the Hollywood stars "incredible", hoping they would move on.

Mr Musk, who reportedly dated the actress while she was still married to Mr Depp, tweeted, "I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible."

I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 28, 2022

This comes after Mr Depp on Wednesday was confronted in the court with a text he sent to his former talent agent Christian Carinno in which he talked about the alleged affair between Ms Heard and the Tesla and SpaceX CEO.

"Come see me face to face...I'll show him things he's never seen before..." the actor said in the text message which was read before the jurors in court on Wednesday.

Ms Heard, who was married to Mr Depp from 2015 to 2017, obtained a restraining order against him in May 2016, citing domestic violence.

56-year-old Depp brought suit against Ms Heard over an op-ed she wrote for a US daily in December 2018 in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."

Mr Depp is seeking $50 million in damages from his ex-wife.

The actor said he brought legal action because he needed to address "what I've been carrying on my back, reluctantly, for six years."

The 36-year-old Heard countersued for $100 million, claiming that she suffered "rampant physical violence and abuse" at his hands.

Lawyers for the two sides made their closing arguments on Friday following six weeks of blistering mutual accusations of domestic violence between the couple.

Both sides have claimed damages to their Hollywood careers.

Dozens of witnesses testified during the trial, including bodyguards, Hollywood executives, agents, entertainment industry experts, psychiatrists, doctors, friends and relatives.