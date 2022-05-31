Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Case: When Is The Verdict Expected?

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial began on April 11 and arguments continued for 6 weeks.

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard court battle is in its final stages, with the jury deliberating in Fairfax, Virginia, before announcing their verdict.

Mr Depp has sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million over a 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post, describing herself as the victim of domestic abuse. She did not name Mr Depp, but his team claimed that the actor lost many movies due to the allegations.

Ms Heard countersued Mr Depp, seeking $100 million, accusing him of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her.

When did the trial begin?

It began on April 11 in which both Mr Depp and Ms Heard painted a harrowing picture of the tumultuous relationship. Both the actors accused each other of physical abuse.

The closing arguments were made on May 27, after which the case was sent to seven-member jury. Tuesday (May 31) was the first full day of deliberation by the jury.

What happens now?

The jury is deliberating before reaching a verdict. If the jury members decide that Ms Heard indeed defamed Mr Depp, she will be asked to pay the actor $50 million. Even if Mr Depp doesn't receive the full amount, his legal team will hail such an outcome.

If the jury decides in favour of Ms Heard, Mr Depp will be asked to pay her $100 million. The amount could also be adjusted, based on the jury's decision.

When is the verdict expected?

After a six-week trial, all the eyes are now on the verdict of the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case. But it is impossible to determine how long the jury will continue their deliberation.

Mr Depp, meanwhile, is in the UK where he performed at a rock concert. The BBC said that the jury must come to a unanimous decision for a verdict, which could some anytime.