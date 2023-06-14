Amber Heard Set To Make First Public Appearance Since Johnny Depp Trial

Amber Heard will likely walk the red carpet with director Conor Allyn.

Actor Amber Heard is set to make her return to the red carpet, more than a year after losing a defamation case against former husband Johnny Depp. According to Deadline, Ms Heard will make an appearance at the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Sicily, Italy, for the world premiere of her new film, 'In The Fire'. This comes days after she confirmed moving to Spain with her two-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige. She even admitted that she loves the country and "hopes to" stay in Madrid.

Ms Heard will likely walk the red carpet with her film's director Conor Allyn and her co-star Eduardo Noriego, the outlet further said.

According to the Deadline report, the actor plays a "pioneering psychiatrist" tasked with a "disturbed child" in the supernatural thriller set in 1899.

Mr Depp recently made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, where he was given a seven-minute standing ovation for his portrayal of King Louis XV in 'Jeanne Du Berry'.

The 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' star also received the $1 million in compensatory damage from Ms heard, as agreed by both the parties after the verdict in the high-profile defamation case. Mr Depp has decided to donate all the settlement money to five charities, as per a report in People Magazine.

The 60-year-old actor will donate $200,000 each to five charities which include Make-A-Film Foundation, The Painted Turtle, Red Feather, Tetiaroa Society and Amazonia Fund Alliance, the outlet further said in the report.

In December 2022, both Mr Depp and Ms Heard settled their defamation case with the actress agreeing to pay her former husband $1 million over claims he physically abused her. In a post on Instagram, Ms Heard said she was dropping an appeal against the $10 million payout she had been ordered to make by a jury because she "simply cannot go through" another trial.