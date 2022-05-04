Dave Chappelle Attacked On Stage, Chris Rock Says 'Was That Will Smith?'

Dave Chappelle last year was accused of being transphobic in his Netflix special 'The Closer'

Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage on Tuesday night while performing at an event titled Netflix Is A Joke in Los Angeles. In a short video from the event a man can be seen charging on to the stage and tackling Chappelle before the recording cuts out. According to The Independent most accounts of the incident came from reporters who were at the event.

US Reporter Sharon Carpenter shared her account of the incident on social media saying “He was finishing up his performance when a man ran on-stage and lunged at him knocking him to the floor. Security and his entourage then cornered the man as Dave joked about him getting ‘stomped' backstage.” as per the Independent.

In several clips shared on social media Chappelle appears to joke after the incident saying “It was a trans man”, alluding to the controversy he was embroiled in October, last year where he was accused of being transphobic in his Netflix special ‘The Closer'.

Other publications like Daily Mail also reported about the incident saying that that comedian Chris Rock came on to stage afterwards and asked “Was that Will Smith?”, in a dig at the actor who created headlines this year by slapping Rock on stage at the Oscars.

A video was also shared by Twitter user @ab_a_w_p showing the attacker on a stretcher being treated after the show. The attacker's details have not been released by the police as of yet.

The event was being held at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles which is featuring big name stars like Pete Davidson, Snoop Dogg, Seth Rogan and Bill Burr.