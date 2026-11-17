Israeli opposition leaders denounced Monday what they called an "attempted coup" in response to reports that outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office tried to frame members of an Arab-Israeli party ahead of recent elections.

"As more and more details come to light, it becomes clear: This wasn't an attempt to disrupt the elections. It was an attempted coup," wrote Yair Lapid on X, who headed the opposition in the previous legislature and co-chairs the Beyachad list.

Israel's Channel 12 reported on Sunday that on the eve of the October 27 election, Netanyahu's chief of staff Ido Norden had phoned in a complaint to the police about members of the Arab-Israeli Raam party.

Norden reportedly pointed the police to a purported intelligence source -- a former employee of Netanyahu's office -- who provided information that led to the arrest of three Raam members.

READ | Netanyahu A Threat, Cannot Remain Israel PM A Minute Longer: Eisenkot

The three men were later released when the police determined that the allegations were unfounded.

Netanyahu subsequently accused Arab parties of electoral fraud after they gained a record number of seats. His Likud party has issued a statement denying the latest allegations.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz also reported that David Zini, head of the Shin Bet domestic security service, sought to wiretap leaders of the other Arab grouping, the Joint List, but the attorney general turned down his request over a lack of evidence.

In response to the reporting and political criticism, the Israeli police have said they will "review the decision-making and information-transmission process".

'Criminal Mechanism'

Following the reports, Joint List leader Yousef Jabareen also denounced an "attempted coup by Netanyahu".

"If the findings are confirmed, this is a criminal mechanism that operated from the heart of government to rig the election results. Everyone found responsible must be held accountable, including Netanyahu," he wrote on X.

Raam's number two, former police chief Yoav Segalovitz called for an urgent investigation.

READ | Netanyahu Calls For "Unity Government", Eisenkot Says He's "Playing Tricks"

"These suspicions require an immediate, independent and thorough criminal investigation that reaches everyone involved, at every level and in every role," he wrote on X.

"Netanyahu cried out that his election was being stolen, while he himself tried to steal the country and is still trying to do so now," he added.

The premier's party, Likud, called the reports "utterly absurd" and suggested they were aimed at preventing the formation of a national unity government including the party.

Netanyahu's main rival, former military chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot, wrote on Sunday that the caretaker prime minister "cannot remain at the head of the government for a minute longer" and demanded an investigation.

He said the affair demonstrated that the caretaker prime minister was "a concrete, direct and immediate threat to Israeli democracy".

Neither Netanyahu's bloc nor Eisenkot's opposition grouping secured the 61 seats required to form a government following the election last month.

The two Arab lists, the Joint List and Raam, have indicated they support Eisenkot.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)