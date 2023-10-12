Israel-Gaza War Updates: Israel Vows Hamas's Destruction After Deadly Attack

Israel-Hamas War Updates: Attacks by Israel hit the main exit point from the Palestinian region.

Nearly 3,600 people have been killed in Israel And Gaza, five days after the sudden Hamas strikes triggered a catastrophic war in the region. The United Nations said that more than 3,38,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in the Gaza Strip as heavy Israeli bombardments continue to hit the Palestinian enclave.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed the complete destruction of the Hamas group. "Every Hamas member is a dead man," the veteran right-wing Israeli leader said, again likening them to the ISIS group and promising: "We will crush them and destroy them as the world has destroyed Daesh."

Israel claims that it has regained control of the Gaza border areas from the group. Israel has also reported shelling from Lebanon and Syria which it has responded to with its own air strikes. Lebanese group Hezbollah claimed the strikes were to avenge the deaths of its members by Israeli defence forces.

Here are the Live Updates on the Israel-Hamas war:

Oct 12, 2023 07:04 (IST) Israel vows Hamas's destruction after deadly assault



Netanyahu earlier temporarily settled his political differences and set up an emergency government including centrist former defence minister Benny Gantz for the duration of the crisis.



Oct 12, 2023 07:04 (IST) Saudi prince, Iran president hold call on Israel-Hamas war



Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler and Iran's president spoke by phone about the war between Israel and Hamas, Saudi state media said early Thursday, their first call since a surprise rapprochement in March.



Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a call on Wednesday from the Iranian leader, Ebrahim Raisi, during which they discussed "the current military situation in Gaza and its environs", the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.



Prince Mohammed told Raisi that Riyadh is "communicating with all international and regional parties to stop the ongoing escalation", SPA said.



He also stressed "the kingdom's firm position towards supporting the Palestinian cause", it said.