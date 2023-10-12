'Responsibility Stemming From Holocaust...': Germany On Supporting Israel

Chancellor Olaf Scholz was addressing the parliament

Germany pledged Israel its full support Thursday in the conflict with Hamas, saying Berlin's "only place" right now was at Israel's aide.

"For Germany at the moment, the only place is at Israel's side," Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a speech to parliament Thursday, adding that Berlin's solidarity "goes beyond words".

"Our own history, our responsibility stemming from the Holocaust, make it an everlasting duty to stand up for the existence and security of the state of Israel."

"I have asked Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu to stay in close contact and inform us of any need for support," he said.

This could include offering medical care for Israelis wounded in the fighting, he said.

"But we will also promptly examine other support requests from Israel."

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said Germany will allow Israel to use two of its Heron TP combat drones and is considering a request from the Jewish state for ammunition for warships.

Israel has asked to use two of the five Heron TP drones that Germany's Bundeswehr leases from Israel, the German defence ministry said in a statement late Wednesday, adding that it had approved the request.

"We will provide the two drones that the Israelis have requested," Pistorius confirmed on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels on Thursday.

The Israeli-made Heron drones are mainly used for training purposes by German soldiers in Israel, according to the defence ministry.

"There have also been initial enquiries about ammunition for ships, and we will now discuss this with the Israelis," Pistorius added.

